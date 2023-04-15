10 YEARS AGO
April 15, 2013 — JUNEAU — For the first time since 2010, lawmakers got their work done on time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 15, 2013 — JUNEAU — For the first time since 2010, lawmakers got their work done on time.
When lawmakers gaveled out near midnight Sunday, the Legislature had checked off every major legislative priority of the session, dodging yet another special session.
25 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1998 — A local group has revived the call for a consolidated Fairbanks government, describing it as a way to spare needless expense, duplication and potential controversy.
But one Fairbanks City Council member says several conflicts that torpedoed past unification efforts still exist and will likely sink this one.
50 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from April 16, 1973 — Calling Alaska’s oil situation “an outrage,” Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., today proposed a new national strategic petroleum reserve which would include “intensive” exploration and development of the Naval Petroleum Reserve No. 4 (PET4) on the North Slope.
Jackson’s plan would call for establishment of an oil reserve capable of supplying the nation’s needs for at least 90 days. The initial action would require setting aside at least one-third of all petroleum imports until the reserve is established.
75 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1948 — SEATTLE — The Alaska Communication System plans an expenditure for civil communications during the coming fiscal year of $2,500,000, and increase of 25 per cent over this year.
The figure was supplied yesterday by Maj. Gen. W.O. Reeder, deputy chief signal officer for the United States Army. Gen. Reeder is in Seattle on a two-day official inspection trip of Seattle installations.