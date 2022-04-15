10 YEARS AGO
April 15, 2012 — JUNEAU — As the legislative session ticks down to its end, the Interior delegation achieved a last-second victory by securing partial funding for a liquefied natural gas trucking project to bring the clean-burning, affordable fuel into Fairbanks.
Interior Reps. Steve Thompson, Tammie Wilson and David Guttenberg — backed by the full local delegation and the governor — secured $3.75 million in the latest version of the House’s proposed capital budget on Saturday to pay for part of the engineering of the joint trucking project between Golden Valley Electric Association and Flint Hills Resources.
25 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1997 — JUNEAU — Business has gone south — way, way south — for several Anchorage-based engineering and architectural firms.
When the National Science Foundation set out to build a new 60,000-square-foot research station at the South Pole, the architects hired to oversee the project’s design went looking for subcontractors who knew how to build things in cold, remote places. They found the expertise they were looking for at the opposite end of the planet.
50 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1972 — Main Junior High School is a firetrap according to a study commissioned by the borough. The release of the report at a Friday meeting of the borough school board and the borough assembly brought cries from school board members to close the school immediately while a fire marshall indicated that steps can be taken to make the building safe for another year or two of operation.
The report, which investigates long range uses for the 39-year-old structure, cites numerous building, fire and safety code violations. The prime areas of danger are stairways, electrical wiring and lack of fire-proof doors and walls.
75 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Twenty three thousand two hundred eighty-two United States Government Alaskan seal skins in three colors — matara, sarafi, and black — were sold at the regular spring auction yesterday at the Foulk Fur Company for a total sale price of $1,134,513.50.
Matara had an average sale price of $54.29 compared with $52.83 paid at the last previous auction in October. Safari sold at an average of $45.45, $6.86 below the $52.31 average last fall and black averaged $41.80, a drop of 10.1 percent.