10 YEARS AGO
April 14, 2013 — Many area landowners will have greater leeway to build low-cost roads on new subdivisions under a plan approved by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly on Thursday.
The ordinance, which was passed 6-3 by the assembly, allows landowners in fire service areas to build roads without using borough construction standards.
The assembly passed a similar ordinance last year, but excluded properties within fire service area boundaries.
25 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1998 — Jim Raudenbush scanned the sky with binoculars Monday afternoon, waiting for the action to begin.
Suddenly, as a Sherpa airplane passed overhead at 6,000 feet, a dark spot popped out of the aircraft. Then another. And another.
Seconds later, parachutes began snapping open. Three skydivers floated slowly toward earth, swaying gently under their bright orange canopies.
50 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — Veterans Administration hospital officials throughout the country say they don’t have enough employes or enough space to provide high-quality medical care.
Many say they must constantly patch up deteriorating buildings; some report persistent fire hazards, and several complain of unbearable summertime heat.
The reports from Veterans Administration hospital officials were made available Friday by the House Veterans Affairs Committee. In response to a committee questionnaire, officials, of 167 VA medical facilities listed their most pressing needs.
75 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1948 — The wet city of Ketchikan where a week without rain at this season is a dry spell, continued to suffer from “drought” today.
Officials said the city’s water supply for domestic use, fire protection and power production is enaring the critical stage.
Unless relieved by rain soon, the condition will be “very serious,” they added.