10 YEARS AGO
April 14, 2012 — A newly discovered deposit at Pogo mine contains at least 1.2 million ounces of gold, a find that company officials believe will extend the life of the project by more than two years.
Surveys last summer explored an area known as East Deep, located about 1,000 feet northeast of the main ore body. Initial results found at least 1.2 million ounces of gold in the area, but general manager Chris Kennedy is hopeful that more can be found.
25 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — From his remote scientific outpost on the continent’s frigid northern edge, Dan Endres gathers all sorts of information about the planet’s climate, from levels of dust in the Arctic air to the accumulation of carbon monoxide at higher latitudes.
But it’s his thrice daily routine of measuring ozone levels that has given Endres the most excitement lately. Last month he recorded the lowest reading above Barrow he has seen in his 13 years at the scientific station outside of town.
50 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1972 — Fairbanks will have a spring cleanup again this year, with the aid of the National Guard and city sanitation crews. Mayor Julian Rice recently appointed television personality Larry Rhody to head the cleanup and Rhody held an organizational meeting Thursday.
Tentatively the event is scheduled for the end of this month. The weekend of April 29-30 will mark the beginning of the beautification effort.
75 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Judge Anthony Dimond, formerly Territorial delegate from Alaska, and Robert B. Atwood, editor of the Anchorage Daily Times, arrived today for hearings on the Alaska statehood bill which will open before a House committee tomorrow.