10 YEARS AGO
April 13, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted early Friday to set its minimum 2013-14 contribution to school funding at $47 million, the same level it offered this year to the district.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
April 13, 2013 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted early Friday to set its minimum 2013-14 contribution to school funding at $47 million, the same level it offered this year to the district.
The debate about where to begin the funding discussion generated a standing-room-only crowd at the meeting, with teachers, parents and students packing the assembly chambers. Many said the borough needed to exceed that minimum amount to ensure current class sizes and programs.
25 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1998 — JUNEAU — Pieces of the Knowles administration’s legislative package to repair the state’s child protection system are making their way through the Legislature.
Gov. Tony Knowles introduced an extensive bill in February that would give the state greater powers to step into troubled families to protect children, help find families for hundreds of kids waiting for adoption and create a team to look into suspicious child deaths. Much of the legislation is prompted by changes in federal law that require the state to speed up its actions for children in need.
50 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1973 — Construction is to begin this year on the first half of the levee for the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project, spokesmen for the U.S. Army Corpsof Engineers announced last night.
Kisuk Cheung, chief of engineering for the Corps in Alaska, said the advance notice is to be given today to construction contractors and advertisements for bids will be made Wednesday. Bidswill be opened May 81.
75 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1948 — HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Walt Disney is planning to show the world the untold wonders of Alaska.
For two years, the cartoon wizard has been gathering material on the northern Territory. Last summer he made a through tour of Alaska, even into the Arctic Circle, and he has posted a man to gather material there year-around.