April 12, 2013 — JUNEAU — There weren’t any goofy jokes about passing gas or getting wheels rolling when the House passed a bill to truck natural gas to Fairbanks, just a few big grins and sighs of relief.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 7:33 am
After a lengthy review that induced nail-biting, the House on Thursday night unanimously voted to put $355 million of low-interest loans, bonds, grants and tax credits behind a project to bring North Slope gas and propane to Fairbanks starting in 2015.
25 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1998 — When Gov. Tony Knowles unveiled a rewrite of the state’s school spending plan last year, he called it bold, imaginative and innovative reform.
The measure replaced a numbingly complex formula with a simpler per-student handout, closed several loopholes and set the minimum school size at 10 students.
It held such promise that Sen. Gary Wilken, then drafting his own education reform, stopped and lifted large portions directly into his bill.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1973 — A $3.8 million housing project here to include some 80 units for low-income and elderly persons may be in financial trouble if the prime contractor sticks to the contract-signing deadline.
Deadline for signing the contract under the quoted $3.8 million price tag was last Tuesday, according to William Fleming, director of housing development for the Alaska State Housing Authority at Anchorage.
75 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1948 — KETCHIKAN — Ketchikan, usually a drippy city with its 150 inches of annual rainfall, is undergoing a drought.
Officials have expressed grave concern because of dwindling water supplies and danger of fire.
The month of April so far has brought only two-hundredths of an inch of rain — an unusual situation in Ketchikan. And the immediate forecast calls for continued dry weather.