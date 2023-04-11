10 YEARS AGO
April 11, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Management wants to hike tuition for its students so it can “maintain high-quality high-cost programs.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow showers. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 7:01 am
10 YEARS AGO
April 11, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Management wants to hike tuition for its students so it can “maintain high-quality high-cost programs.”
The proposal by Dean Mark Herrmann would boost tuition by 25 percent for the School of Management’s upper-division and graduate courses.
Under his proposal, increases would be phased in during a two-year period starting in the 2014-15 academic year.
25 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1998 — Flaring tempers and unbridgeable pips will likely force an early end to the subsistence debate in the Legislature, Senate President Mike Miller said Friday.
With the measure gumming up the House and expected soon in the Senate, the North Pole Republican said he will likely give subsistence another “week or so” before he kills it and calls for a special session.
“We are very fearful that subsistence doesn’t become a thing that makes the session unravel,” he said. “That’s why I am in favor of a special session.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1973 — South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu and his official party was treated to a low-key, one and a half hour stopover at Fairbanks International Airport Tuesday evening.
The presidential party, stopping here en route to Seoul, South Korea, on a flight from London and Bonn, Germany, was greeted by a small delegation of government, business and political representatives but spent most of the time taking a tour of Fairbanks International Airport and like all travelers, shopping for souvenirs to take home.
75 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1948 — A jurisdictional dispute between two CIO unions over loading of lumber barges was scheduled to bring temporary closure today of the Juneau Spruce Corp. plant, employing 217 men.
Juneau members of the International Woodworkers of America voted last night not to cross picket lines of the International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union.