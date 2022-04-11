10 YEARS AGO
April 11, 2012 — JUNEAU — The second biggest state capital budget item for Fairbanks — $30 million for natural gas storage facilities — is on the chopping block, Sen. Joe Thomas said Tuesday.
That’s because the project, proposed by the Golden Valley Electric Association as part of its liquid natural gas trucking project, isn’t shovel-ready and the money could be better spent elsewhere, the Fairbanks Democratic senator said. The storage facilities are a major part of GVEA’s joint trucking project with Flint Hills Inc., and the appropriation would have bought down the cost of the project to investors and lowered the price to consumers.
25 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1997 — General Communications Inc., which 15 years ago took on the state’s only long-distance provider, now wants to offer local telephone service to most Alaska residents.
Following national trends in the telecommunication industry, Anchorage-headquartered GCI filed requests this week to provide local telephone service in 18 communities — Fairbanks being the largest in the group. GCI hopes to start its Anchorage service on Tuesday.
50 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1972 — The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday noon in the Gold Room of the Traveler’s Inn for all persons and organizations Involved In the threatened suit to stop the Air Force’s construction of a bombing and gunnery range at Blair Lakes.
According to chamber Manager Wally Baer, “We thought it would be a good Idea if we could get everybody together at once and see if we can resolve this thing.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — H.L. Faulkner, of Juneau, Alaska urged the House Public Lands Committee today to approve legislation extending the right to mine in the Territory to lands under waters of navigable river and streams.
Faulkner told the committee present laws give such rights to mine under waters of bays and inlets and along their shores. He asked that the law be amended to include the rivers.