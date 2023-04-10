April 9, 2013 — Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins said elements of a state plan for dealing with chronic Fairbanks-area pollution should be released in the next several weeks, giving residents a look at the latest approach to resolving local air-quality woes.
The borough is under a mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency to improve its particulate pollution levels, which exceed federal limits. A voter initiative passed last October prohibited the borough from regulating local home heating devices, which put the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation in the lead on the issue.
Hopkins, who discussed the issue at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, said he expects a plan to be unveiled by May 1.
April 9, 1998 — JUNEAU — A plan aimed at reconciling state and federal law on subsistence hunting and fishing passed its last House committee in a close vote Thursday, setting the stage for a contentious floor debate.
The bill would establish a preference for people with a customary and traditional dependence on a fish or game stock, regardless of where they live.
Federal law guarantees a priority for rural residents, but a state rural priority was struck down in 1989 because the Constitution guarantees equal access to fish and game. Federal authorities took over game management on federal land in 1990, and threaten a Dec. I takeover of Alaska’s fisheries.
April 9, 1973 — There were indications today that the Senate Interior Committee may set aside omnibus public land right-of-way legislation proposed by its chairman and instead take up a bill dealing only with right-of-way problems encountered by the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline.
As the committee began consideration of a bill sponsored by Chairman Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., to establish uniform procedures for granting rights-of-way across federal land, several members of the committee complained that there has been inadequate examination of the implications of the wide-ranging Jackson bill.
The dissident senators said that the committee should consider the right-of-way statute affecting the Alaska pipeline at this time and leave consideration of the broader question concerning all other types of right-of-way until there has been more time for study.
April 9, 1948 — JUNEAU — A jurisdictional dispute between two CIO unions over loading of lumber barges was scheduled to bring temporary closure today of the Juneau Spruce Corp. plant, employing 217 men.
Juneau members of the International Woodworkers of America noted last night not to cross pricket lines of the International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union.
The ILUW picketed the plant after E.S. Hawkins, manager, rejected a demand that six CIO longshoremen be assigned to loading barges. Hawkins said the company’s contract for that work was with the IWA.
Closing the plant was ordered by the manager, who said it would be impossible to operate if the woodworkers respect the ILWU picket lines.