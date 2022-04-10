10 YEARS AGO
April 10, 2012 — High oil prices have been a mixed bag for Alaska. On one hand, the sky-high price of crude has filled the state’s coffers, but, on the other, heating oil and gas prices have emptied Alaskans’ wallets.
While the state pursues long-term energy relief projects, the Senate took a step today to provide short-term relief from high energy prices when it approved home heating energy vouchers.
25 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1997 — JUNEAU — More teenage girls would find themselves talking to a parent or judge before getting an abortion should a measure heading to the House floor become law.
The House Finance Committee expanded the “parental consent” bill Wednesday to require girls age 17 and younger to seek third-party approval before having an abortion.
50 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1972 — SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The FBI informed a U.S. magistrate today that it had found $499,970 a parachute and a pistol on the “premises” of a man charged with a $500,000 extortion-parachute hijack of a jetliner Friday night.
The Utah man is one of two persons held in separate hijack-extortion-parachute schemes occurring in the western United States two days apart. Arrests have been made in both cases.
75 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1947 — JUNEAU — A “freeze” order on all appropriations for the 1947-49 biennium except those essential to the operation of the Territorial government, has been issued by the Territorial Board of Administration, Atty. Gen. Ralph Rivers disclosed today.
The action followed estimates that revenues for the biennium would fall an estimated $3,750,000 short of the $10,000,000 appropriated by the legislature, Rivers said.