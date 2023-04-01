10 YEARS AGO
April 1, 2013 — An elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing was found safe but lying in the snow Sunday night more than three miles from his home, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 5:54 am
The 73-year-old man, who troopers did not identify, was reported missing by family about 9 p.m. Sunday. Troopers sent an Intrado Reverse 911 message asking for help to more than 650 houses in the area surrounding an address on Mandolin Circle, off Cripple Creek Road west of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1998 — A bill that would set up the state’s first private prison at a soon-to-be-closed Army post near Delta Junction has passed both houses of the Legislature.
The Senate passed the private prison bill Tuesday on a 12-7 vote, with four Republicans and three Democrats opposing the measure. Rep. Eldon Mulder, R-Anchorage, said his measure is the only hope for Delta Junction, which will suffer with closure of the nearby Fort Greely in 2001.
50 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from April 2, 1973 — JUNEAU — A joint U.S.-Senate free conference committee has begun work on a no-fault automobile insurance bill that has an “excellent chance” of reaching compromise, according to Rep. Dick Randolph, a member of the committee.
The Senate and House have passed two different versions of no-fault legislation, and Randolph said the six legislators have indicated “a willingness to work things out.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1948 — When Alaska’s newest radio voice sounds off at 6 p.m. tomorrow in the inaugural broadcast of Station KFRB, Fairbanks will become the first city in the Territory with two commercial broadcasting stations in operation.
KFRB will launch its schedule with an open-house program featuring addresses by local civic and military officials and transcribed tributes by prominent city and Army leaders in Anchorage.