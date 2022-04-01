10 YEARS AGO
April 1, 2012 — Soon after prospectors began searching for gold around Livengood more than a century ago, a distinctive 1,800-foot-tall hilltop in the area was given a hopeful name: Money Knob. But despite the persistence of countless placer miners, Money Knob never delivered the mother lode.
Their instinct for gold was right, it turns out, but not necessarily their timing. The prospect is peppered heavily with gold — more than 20 million ounces of it, by the latest estimate — but it’s scattered throughout the rock in microscopic quantities.
25 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Climbers trying to reach the summit of Mount McKinley will find sparse snow cover on North America’s highest peak this spring, those who know the continent’s tallest peak say.
“The snow cover that everybody counts on to get over the rough stuff is not nearly as thick,” Hudson Air Service pilot Don Bowers said Monday. “If that stuff starts melting, then the season may be short or more difficult.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1972 — DUNFERMLINE, Scotland — A fearsome creature fished out of Loch Ness, home of Scotland’s legendary monster, turned out today to be a frozen bull elephant seal of considerably smaller size than first reported. It was an April Fool’s hoax, police reported.
After the nine-foot, 350-pound dead beast had been seized from English zoologists taking it out of Scotland, an expert summoned to Dunfermline police headquarters found nothing supernatural about it.
75 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1947 — April Fool’s Day ain’t what she used to be. Take the old brick-under-the hat routine. It never was very clever, but sometimes some April Fool did come along and kick the hat and all the kids behind the fence got a guffaw out of it.
But picture what would happen today if somebody saw a hat lying on the sidewalk. Think he’d kick it? Not on your life. He’d grab it, get it cleaned and blocked and wear it. And, if there was a brick under it, he’d quietly slip the brick under his coat, card it home and go out hunting for more hats with bricks under them. (Tried to buy a brick lately, have you?)