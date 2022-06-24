10 YEARS AGO
June 24, 2012 — Mudslides and washouts caused by heavy rain closed parts of the Steese and Taylor highways on Thursday, cutting off access to Yukon River communities at the end of each road. Multiple mudslides blocked the 160-mile Taylor Highway from Tok to Eagle between miles 114 and 116, according to the Department of Transportation.
Washouts on the 161-mile Steese Highway from Fairbanks to Circle City closed the road at 152 Mile. Several areas of the road between miles 152 and 158 that were washed out, according to DOT.
25 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1997 — ABERDEEN, Scotland — U.S. efforts to win approval for smallscale whaling by an Indian tribe in Washington state are expected to run into strong opposition at the International Whaling Commission conference that opens today. Japan also faces pressure to stop using electric shock to kill whales and to cease hunting within the Antarctic whale sanctuary.
The commission, which promoted a non-binding worldwide moratorium on whaling in 1986 to protect dwindling species, allows coastal indigenous people to kill a few whales for subsistence and as part of their cultural tradition. The U.S. government, which opposes commercial whaling, is supporting the plans of the Makah Indians of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula to kill five gray whales in the Pacific as their ancestors did.
50 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1972 — A major constitutional legal battle over government secrecy and freedom or the press headed to the U.S. Supreme Court today after appellate rulings in government suits against The New York Times and The Washington Post over articles based on classified Pentagon Papers.
As a Los Angeles federal grand jury began an investigation into how the top secret Pentagon study of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war was leaked, three other news organizations today printed articles they said were based at least in part on the 47-volumne report. An appeals court in Washington ruled Wednesday the Post could resume publication of its suspended series after 6 p.m. Friday. A similar court in New York said the Times could also resume but could not use any material the government contended was dangerous to national security pending a lower court review of those documents.
75 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1947 — Dangling the attraction of catching King Salmon, “finest in the world,” a group of Alaska boosters today or tomorrow plan to invite President Truman to visit their Far North country this summer to see “what goes on” up there.
The visitors to Washington say the President fished in Puget Sound last summer “and didn’t get a bite,” and “guarantee” that if he will go to Alaska he will find the fishing good.