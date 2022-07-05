10 YEARS AGO
July 5, 2012 — KENAI — Kenai police have killed a brown bear and her two cubs after the sow tried to enter one home and actually got into another.
Police said a resident reported a bear was trying to get into the east-side home early Saturday morning, pushing against the front door.
A responding officer scared the bear off. A while later, the officer saw the sow and cubs eating trash in the yard of a home on a nearby street.
The sow had broken through a screen door and pulled the garbage outside.
25 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1997 — Barbara Sunday relaxed in a folding chair listening to a singer perform in front of the Riverboat Nenana.
Bright sunshine beat down, heating the air to more than 80 degrees. Children ran by holding bright balloons, while across the sidewalk the smoky grilled smell of hot dogs and corn on the cob wafted out of a food tent.
“I really learned at an early age how lucky I was to be born in the U.S.,” Sunday said when asked what brought her to the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday at Alaskaland.
Sunday was one of an estimated 8,000 people who took advantage of the great weather and full plate of activities put on by the Fairbanks Historical Preservation Foundation to celebrate the holiday.
50 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1972 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from July 6, 1970 — JUNEAU — The City of Fairbanks, According to an announcement today by Gov. Keith H. Miller, qualifies to receive more than $7 million in grants from the Alaska Disaster Relief Fund, but no money is available.
Miller said in a letter to Fairbanks Mayor H.A. (Red) Boucher he has determined that three Fairbanks urban renewal projects qualify for state aid in an amount equaling 25 per cent of the total projects cost.
75 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1947 — Construction costing more than $2,000,000,000 is ahead for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska in the post-war period, the trade magazine Pacific Builder and Engineer predicted today after a survey conducted in cooperation with federal, state, county, city and consulting engineers.
Heading the inventory was the $499,986,000 authorized federal reclamation program, including 37 projects. Chief single project is the $277,000,000 Columbia basin irrigation system, due to start as soon as manpower is available.
Second on the general list was the $280,045,439 highway and bridge construction program authorized by the states and public roads administration.