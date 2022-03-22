Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski is proposing to make videoconferencing — or Zoom — a permanent feature of borough meetings and he has the support of Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
“Generally, I think it’s a good thing,” O’Neall wrote in a text message. “Doing business online has become normalized, and this allows for more individuals to participate in public service where they may not be able to before.”
Assembly meetings went to Zoom in 2020 as a means of Covid-19 mitigation, and members continue to teleconference into regular and committee meetings under special assembly rules designed to be temporary due to the pandemic.
Ordinance 2022-19 normalizes teleconference or Zoom participation and sets guidelines. An effort is already underway to install technology upgrades in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers. Lojewski’s measure is set to be introduced at Thursday’s regular assembly meeting and go to a public hearing and vote on April 14.
If approved, assembly members would be expected to give 24 hours notice to the borough clerk’s office of their intent to videoconference.
“No more than the first three members to contact the clerk’s office requesting participation by teleconference at a particular meeting may participate remotely except during a declared disaster,” the ordinance reads.
People who want to testify at borough meetings using teleconference would sign up with the clerk’s office.
The ordinance allows members of borough boards and commissions, where possible, to also attend meetings electronically.
All votes held at a meeting with at least one member voting via teleconference shall be conducted by roll call under the measure, which prohibits members from participating by teleconference in executive sessions, which are private meetings typically involving elected officials and their lawyers.
Also, the person presiding over the public meeting may not participate by videoconference unless during a declared disaster.
The ordinance limits leaders’ Zoom participation to two consecutive meetings except due to illness or the death of an immediate family member.
Zoom participation could be expanded when considering an emergency measure at a special meeting, according to the ordinance.