The nonprofit Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race applied for a community purpose tax exemption for the log cabin it rents along the Chena River on First Avenue.
The 2021 tax bill on the property is $965.38, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough records. The first half has been paid.
If approved, the Quest would be the 14th organization to be granted the community purpose tax exemption by the Borough Assembly, which was scheduled to discuss the application on Thursday in committee. A public hearing and potential vote is set for Sept. 23.
“The Yukon Quest is a significant contributor to Fairbanks’ role as a winter tourism destination, both through the direct contribution to tourism through dog mushers, volunteers and support staff for the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, but also by helping put Fairbanks on the map as a destination for winter activities,” Leah Berman Williams, sponsor of an ordinance granting the exemption, wrote in a text message.
“The borough benefits from the Yukon Quest organization, which has its office space open for free to the public as a potential tourist destination, and their application for exemption from borough property taxes meets both the guidelines and the spirit of the community purpose exemption,” the assemblywoman wrote.
Under borough code, organizations exempt under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code may be granted the tax exemption provided they meet criteria to include that “the property is open to public use regardless of sex, race, creed, color, or national origin,” and ”there is no evidence of a dominant financial motive such as excessive charges, excessive employee compensation, or income that exceeds operating expenses.”
Organizations applying with the tax exemption must share financial information.
Over the years, the assembly has granted the tax exemption to the Alaska Dog Musher’s Association, Fairbanks Alano Club, Fairbanks Drama Association/Fairbanks Children’s Theatre, Inc., Holiday Heights Senior Housing Complex, MLH Manor, Moore Street Senior Apartments, Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, Foundation Health Partners, Raven Landing Community Center, Salcha Fair Association, Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association and the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, according to a list provided by Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough.
Another 788 properties are off the tax rolls under state-granted tax exemptions for religious, charitable and educational purposes.
The log cabin is used by the Yukon Quest as its race headquarters, staff offices and to sell merchandise, according to the application.
“The tax exemption is essential, as those funds would immediately be used in areas that would help increase tourism in the downtown area,” an attachment to the Quest’s application reads. “The Yukon Quest has supported the sport of dog mushing in Alaska since 1984 and has always been an important part of Alaska’s tourism industry.”
Two paid staff, a business manager and a sale and event manager, make $15 an hour, according to the application attachment.
On Aug. 24, the borough Economic Development Commission reviewed the application and voted 5-0 to recommend that the tax exemption be granted.
The property is owned by the city of Fairbanks and leased by the Yukon Quest. The property tax on the log cabin has gone down dramatically in recent years. Ivar Halvarson, borough assessor, explained that because the property is owned by a government entity, the tax rate is set under a state law that relies on a formula based on the lease period. In 2017, the Yukon Quest paid $2,307.34 in property taxes on the building.
The current lease expires in 2023 and any new assessment on the property would be based on the new lease, according to Halvarson.