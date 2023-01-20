Sparks flew as students from rural communities completed an advanced welding class this week at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center.

Eight students from the Yukon-Koyukuk School District took the intensive class through the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 375 and the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, a labor management trust organization. Students participated in a 21-hour training in their communities and obtained their Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour certification before being selected for the program. The program was supported by an Alaska Native Education Program grant and an Office of Indian Education demonstration grant.

