Sparks flew as students from rural communities completed an advanced welding class this week at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center.
Eight students from the Yukon-Koyukuk School District took the intensive class through the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 375 and the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, a labor management trust organization. Students participated in a 21-hour training in their communities and obtained their Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour certification before being selected for the program. The program was supported by an Alaska Native Education Program grant and an Office of Indian Education demonstration grant.
Over the past two weeks, students were housed at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center’s student dorms and spent 60 hours in the Welding Center. They learned vertical and overhead stick welding as well as wire feed welding. At the end of the course, they tested to obtain certain advanced American Welding Society certifications.
Anthony Cavan, a certified welding instructor for the school district and the lead instructor for the program, said the past two weeks were intense. Each day, students listened to a 30-minute lecture in the morning and spent the day learning to weld alongside the instructors.
“[Welders] are building Alaska and the industry we rely on,” Cavan said.
Andrew Casey, 17, of Nulato, took an introduction to welding course before participating in the class. He said the course was fun and tiring, and that he enjoys welding. Learning so much in so short a time was challenging, he said.
Larry Wholecheese, 16, of Nulato, said the class has been a fun experience and the tests have been hard. One of the difficulties he encountered was cleaning after welding to prevent slag from forming. Slag is the stony waste that forms during smelting process or the refining of ore.
“Certifications like this are just as important as a diploma,” said Tom Hall, the director of Career and Technical Education for the school district.
The Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 375 donated their training center and an instructor to the program.
Rodney Wolcott, the training director for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Joint Apprenticeship Committee, said they have a higher retention rate with students who have taken an intensive course like this one.
Wolcott, Hall and Cavan agreed that classes like this one are a community investment in Alaska’s future.
“When a student tests and passes, you’re giving them a skill to put food on the table,” Cavan said. “The goal is to provide students with the opportunity to learn skills that will help them get a job and remain in Alaska,” he said.
“If you enjoy working with your hands, you’d have an amazing career,” Wolcott said. He said these hands-on programs open doors to jobs and allow students an opportunity to be successful applicants.
