The Fairbanks North Star Borough Youth Safety Day is 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
Several organizations, including Community Emergency Response Team, Eielson Air Force Base a Management, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Emergency Management and University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will be present at the event.
Kinross Fort Knox is sponsoring the event along with the borough’s Emergency Operations Department and the Volunteers in Policing Association.
Attendees will be able to view one of Kinross’s massive ore-hauling trucks that are set to start moving gold ore from the Mahn Choh mine in Tetlin to Fort Knox starting in January, with a full ramp up later in 2024.
Presentations and activities at the event include an earthquake simulator and a cold water survival demonstration.
The Fairbanks Fire Department and North Pole Police Department will also be on site to show off vehicles and equipment.
The event is free to the public.
