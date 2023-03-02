David Duffett

A Fairbanks judge denied a youth pastor’s request Wednesday to have a third-party custodian so he could see his nieces and nephews.

David Duffett, 44, was indicted on Feb. 1 on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor when he was in a position of authority. Duffett has been a youth pastor at Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks for over 20 years.

