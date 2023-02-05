A Fairbanks youth pastor accused of sexually abusing a teenage member of his congregation 15 years ago was arraigned Saturday in Fairbanks District Court.
David Duffett, 44, was indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury Wednesday on a charge of felony second-degree sexual abuse of minor.
A warrant for his arrest was issued at that time, and Duffett turned himself in to Alaska State Troopers two days later.
Duffett appeared for his arraignment Saturday via closed circuit television from Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 cash performance bond.
According to the indictment, Duffett allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 16- or 17-year-old girl who was at least three years younger than Duffett and he was in a position of authority over her. The charge is classified as a class B felony and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Duffett has been a youth pastor at Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks for more than 20 years and heads several programs, including a yearly youth camp, Teen Church, Teens N Training and a bus ministry, according to the church’s website. The bus ministry is a church bus with weekly routes through neighborhoods in Fairbanks and North Pole. The church’s website bills the bus as a place to “play games, learn about the bible, sing songs and have tons of fun.”
Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt summarized the facts of the case during Duffett’s arraignment Saturday. According to Schmitt, the alleged victim attended Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks and was 15 years old when Duffett began giving her gifts and developed a relationship with her. The relationship turned sexual after she turned 16 but the relationship ended after her family learned of it.
Schmitt characterized the state’s case against Duffett as strong, noting that he admitted to having a relationship with the girl and had reportedly apologized to her and her family after it was discovered.
Schmitt asked Fairbanks Magistrate Judge Risa Leonard to set Duffett’s bail at $50,000 with the stipulation that he not contact the victim or anyone under the age of 17. Schmitt also asked that Duffett be held under house arrest when and if he posts bail. Duffett objected to that request, saying he had a wife and six children to care for and could not work if under house arrest.
Leonard granted the bail and no contact request but did not grant the house arrest request.
Duffett will be arraigned in Fairbanks Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Contact Dorothy Chomicz at 907-459-7532 or dchomicz@newsminer.com