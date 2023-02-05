Dave Duffett

Dave Duffett appears at his arraignment in Fairbanks District Court Saturday afternoon via closed circuit TV from Fairbanks Correctional Center.

A Fairbanks youth pastor accused of sexually abusing a teenage member of his congregation 15 years ago was arraigned Saturday in Fairbanks District Court.

David Duffett, 44, was indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury Wednesday on a charge of felony second-degree sexual abuse of minor.

