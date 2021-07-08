Primary funding disappeared and equipment is wearing out but the Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol continues cleaning roadways in the Fairbanks/North Pole area.
Every summer, a crew of 10 students man an A Team, followed by a B Team. For years, Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling (ALPAR) provided funding that helped pay the 14- and 15-year-old teens for this community service. This year, ALPAR notified organizers just before litter patrol began that the annual major funding would not be forthcoming. Funding had to be patched together last minute from other agencies and personal donations. And only six teens could be hired, instead of the normal 10 teens.
Teens who secured a spot feel lucky to be there.
Samantha Manley, 15, is back for a second year.
“I enjoy being outside in summer all day,” she said. Besides, job options for a 15-year-old are somewhat limited.
But the work is not easy and sometimes frustrating.
“I’m surprised at how much trash there is,” said Selah Ward, 14.
Her sister Sierra Ward, 14, said it is very satisfying work
The teens are also surprised at how quickly road trash returns, very soon after they clean up an area. It didn’t take long for the teens to figure out that unsecured loads are responsible for a lot of the litter along the highways.
Some of the items they find are worth noting: lots and lots of hypodermic needles, live ammunition, a gun, couches and beds, iPhones including a brand new iPhone 11 and tires. They also found televisions, lots of food containers from restaurants, an air compressor, and a sewing machine.
Last year, teens found a grenade launcher, which still holds the prize as most unusual find ever.
“It was a Russian grenade launcher,” said David Drumhiller, who has spearheaded the Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol since 1985. “We found out it was disabled.”
The litter patrol notified police, who found the owners. Apparently it had been ordered online and then stolen off a porch after it was delivered.
Sometimes teens find cash. If it is in a wallet, the cash is returned to the owner. If there is no identification, the teen can keep the cash.
A teen once found a $100 bill that appeared to be shredded. He pieced the 50 or 60 pieces back together and sent it to the Federal Reserve, which sent him a crisp $100 bill.
Snow dump locales are notoriously littered, the teens said. And the Richardson Highway maintains its title as most littered highway.
“We took 32 30-gallon bags off the Richardson in the North Pole area,” Drumhiller said.
In addition to picking up litter along area highways, the litter patrol helps collect wind-blown litter from the landfill. The trash is spread by wind and by birds.
These teens spend all day collecting trash, so they can identify what trash is most prevalent — plastic bags.
“Whether it is the landfill or roadways, grocery plastic bags are in the trees,” Drumhiller said. “Anything plastic seems to be an issue. There are tons of plastic bottles, plastic bags of all varieties, both trash bags and grocery bags.”
Plastic bags that are disposed of in dumpsters immediately take flight when the dumpsters are opened, Drumhiller said.
The B Team is cleaning up roadways now. And there are plenty of roads to cover. The Youth Litter Patrol cleans up highways from Fairbanks to North Pole, to Ester and Fox. To get to those areas, the program needs vehicles. One of those trucks is in the shop, so Drumhiller donates use of his own vehicle, for free.
He also repairs litter sticks when necessary, because there is no money to buy new ones.
On average, the litter patrol picks up 60 bags of litter every day.
Sponsors who helped make Youth Litter Patrol happen this year include Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill, city of Fairbanks bed tax, Mt. McKinley Bank, Usibelli Coal Mine, IBEW, Rotary International, Wilson and Wilson CPAs, Fairbanks Lithia, Auto Trim Design, ASRC Energy Service and Ron’s Towing.
The members of A Team included Samantha Manley, Sophie Henry, Quintin Taylor, Selah Ward, Sierra Ward, Rickie Hall and Devon Naude.
