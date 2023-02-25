After two years of a virtual competition, Fairbanks History Day returned in person at Pioneer Park on Friday.
Rebecca Heaton, co-coordinator of Fairbanks History Day, said the the program fosters an appreciation for history through project-based learning. Students gain skills on research, problem solving analysis and critical thinking in addition to gaining confidence and engaging with history and the local community, she said.
This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” celebrating History Day’s 25th anniversary.
Leanna Prax Williams, co-coordinator of Fairbanks History Day, called the students “the community’s youngest historians.”
50 students in the Interior from grades seven to 12 worked with their social studies teacher to create websites, documentaries, performances and exhibits.
“It’s so wonderful and important to see historical events from the eyes of young people,” Heaton said. “Their perspectives matter.”
Rachel Cohen, an archivist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, told students, “research is a journey, not a destination.” She said studying history is about uncovering the past, understanding the present, and hopefully guiding us into the future.
The top three award winners in each category are eligible to compete in the virtual Alaska State History Day in April. The finalists in the state level competition will be eligible to participate in the nationwide History Day in June in College Park, Maryland.
The Tanana-Yukon Historical Society Award for best project on a local history topic went to Lizzy Cable and Molly Cable for their project on the trail from Valdez to Fairbanks.
The Arthur T. Fathauer Award for best overall project in the 2023 competition went to Jenna Robinson for her project titled “Pioneers of Women in Medicine.”
Heaton said Alaskans place very well in the national competition, and that is something she’s very proud of.
Fairbanks History Day was founded in 1998 by Maida Buckley, a retired social studies teacher who also led Youth Vote and and We The People programs, and Terrence Cole, professor emeritus of history at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Learn more at fairbankshistoryday.org.
Recipients, project title and school
Junior Individual Exhibit
1. Amal Shubair, “Music of the Harlem Renaissance,” Ryan Middle School
2. Tucker Forbes, “Apollo 11,” Ryan Middle School
3. Isabella Maiorano, “V-2 Rocket,” Ryan Middle School
Honorable Mention: Valina Gatzke, “Alan Turning,” Ryan Middle School
Honorable Mention: Kiyara Dark, “Shirley Chisholm,” Ryan Middle School
Senior Individual Exhibit
1. Nate Elsner, “The Race into Space,” West Valley High School
2. David Ghukasyan, “Nuclear Energy,” North Pole High School
3. Bodin Kind, “The Project that Change the World,” West Valley High School
Honorable Mention: Angel Wood, “The Oregon Trail,” Hutchinson High School
Senior Group Exhibit
1. Lizzy and Molly Cable, “The All American Route to the Interior,” West Valley High School
2. Connor Dolan and Tyler Skaggs, “Sputnik 1,” Hutchinson High School
3. Emma Ackerman and Zarah Laker-Morris, “The Political Invasion in Women’s Health,” West Valley High School
3. Madison Glynn and Madison Krause, “How Internet and Technology Changed Society,” North Pole High School
Junior Individual Website
1. Amelia Atkins, “The First Pastry Chef was French?!,” Ryan Middle School
2. Estelle Bragonier, “The First Female Spy,” Ryan Middle School
3. Connor Bryant, “How 9/11 Changed the U.S.,” Ryan Middle School
Senior Individual Website
1. Jenna Robinson, “Pioneers of Women in Medicine,” North Pole High School
2. Lexsi Robinson, “Advancements in Modern Medicine,” North Pole High School
3. Bailey Gryga, “The Significance of Alice Paul,” North Pole High School
Senior Group Website
1. Owen Merrill and Renee Peterson, “Horace Mann,” West Valley High School
2. Zayden Nerbonne and Sam Euresti, “Nuclear Energy,” North Pole High School
Senior Individual Documentary
1. Tierra Kazenoff, “Nina Simone,” West Valley High School
2. Isaac Gripper, “Guantanamo Bay ‘Corruption at the Coast,’” West Valley High School
3. Yusra Khasawneh, “A Pioneer in Music,” West Valley High School
Junior Research Paper
1. Dara Bird, “The Del-Zio Trial,” Homeschool
Senior Research Paper
1. Emma-Li Ames, “Joseph Smith,” West Valley High School