A group of eight high schoolers have been spending the last few days restoring Chinook salmon habitat and areas along the Chena River near Doyon Limited and the William Ransom Wood Memorial Bridge.
The project is part of the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District’s Youth for Habitat program, according to Scott Faulkner, the district’s natural resource educator.
Faulkner said the group of students, who are part of the advanced corps, or older students, are focused this year on a two-day stream bank restoration on the Chena River, as well as a tour of projects and needs on the river itself, a salmon workshop and meeting with a local landowner on the needs of the stream bank.
“Students create an interpretive sign for the project site, project plan, scope of work budget, and timeline,” Faulkner said. “Students give a formal proposal of the idea to USFW, FSWCD, and Doyon Limited personnel for approval.”
Tenth-grader Anna Ruiz said the project builds on the efforts of past projects.
“Our goal is to help restore and preserve the habitat for the chinook salmon,” Ruiz said.
The cadre of students helped set down soil and biodegradable netting to shore up the stream bank, along with planting local plants to keep it stable.
Chelsea Wettroth, one of the team coordinators, noted that the project utilized grass provided by Doyon.
“Doyon is going to be re-seeding so we asked to take the old grass and sod to transplant,” Wettroth said. “It’s basically acts as another layer to stabilize the soil and control erosion while making the area look nice.”
The Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District operates the youth program, which includes both a beginner corp for middle school students and an advanced corp for high school aged students. The program is funded in partnership with the U.S Fish and Wildlife.
“Fairbanks Soil & Water Conservation District promotes sustainable land development and works with private landowners to address their natural resource concerns,” Faulkner said. “By partnering with local, state, and federal organizations, the FSWCD provides education and technical assistance to private landowners with soil, agriculture, water, invasive species, forestry, land development and other related natural resource issues.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.