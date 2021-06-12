Alaska’s political leaders made headlines this week.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan was part of a three-member delegation that visited South Korea and Taiwan, a diplomatic trip that angered China. And U.S. Rep. Don Young turned 88, marking his birthday with the release of his own infrastructure blueprint for America.
“Five Things to Know” shares some favorite Young trivia, among other news items.
Happy 88th, Rep. Young
Young, who celebrated his birthday this week, is the longest-serving member of Congress in American history and recently declared his candidacy for the Republican 2022 primary.
Here are eight questions answered about the iconic Congressman.
1. How long has Young served in Congress?
Young is the last remaining Congress member who has been in office since the Nixon administration.
2. Does Young’s historic service help Alaska in Congress?
Alaska has clout beyond its size, in part because of his lengthy tenure. Young has been called Alaska’s third senator.
3. As a career politician, has Young held an Alaska job?
Young is a former teacher in Fort Yukon. He also piloted a tugboat, fished commercially, mined for gold and was a trapper.
4. Does Young, a conservative, work with Democrats?
Georgetown University has ranked Young as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.
5. Is it fact or myth that Young threatened a politician who tried to defund an Alaska project?
Former House Speaker John Boehner told Politico that Young held a 10-inch knife to his throat, after Boehner tried to delete Alaska pork from a bill. Young said Boehner’s story was “mostly true,” except the knife was not that long.
6. Is Young a strong supporter of gun rights?
Young keeps a musket in his office, a gift from the NRA. In 2021, Young sponsored the Gun Rights and Marijuana (GRAM) Act to prevent the federal government from restricting gun owner rights of marijuana users in states where cannabis is legal.
7. Does Young support the federal government legalizing marijuana?
In 2021, he co-sponsored the first GOP-led legislation to repeal federal marijuana laws.
8. What is Young’s position on climate change?
Young supported the National Defense Authorization Act that identified climate change as a national security threat.
Indo-Pacific tour highlights alliances, angers China
Sen. Dan Sullivan was part of a three-member delegation to make a diplomatic visit to the Indo-Pacific region with stops in South Korea and Taiwan.
Sullivan, along with Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Christopher Coons of Delaware, accomplished a lot in a short time.
The senators met with South Korea Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, and the nation’s foreign, defense and trade ministers. Sullivan described the U.S.-South Korea alliance as “the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region.
In Taiwan, the delegation pledged to donate 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, part of a global effort by the Biden administration to share vaccines with underserved populations.
The Chinese Community Party called the Taiwan trip a “serious provocation.”
Chinese media criticized the senators for traveling on a U.S. military aircraft and accused the three senators of “salami-slicing tactics” to promote America’s military in the region.
Is that Alaska salmon in Louisiana gumbo?
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser embarked on a culinary version of a diplomatic mission when he visited Alaska to celebrate both states’ contributions to America’s seafood economy.
Louisiana and Alaska are the nation’s top two seafood-producing states.
Of course, the lieutenant governor’s seafood promotion trip involved some serious dining. The highlight was a dinner that combined Louisiana and Alaska seafood to show the best each state has to offer on one plate, according to NewsOrleans.com.
The dinner recognized a new partnership between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
National fund drive opposes Alaska's Pebble Mine
The Conservation Fund launched an $18 million national fundraising campaign to acquire conservation easements with the goal to stop development of Pebble Mine in the Bristol Bay region.
The easements, totaling 44,000 acres, would cover an area for a proposed mining road.
Environmental groups oppose mining in the Bristol Bay region, saying it would threaten the world’s largest wild salmon fishery.
The Conservation Fund’s outreach to donors states “This pristine place is currently under major threat from industrial mining and development proposed by Pebble Mine, but by working together we can ensure a better outcome.”
The easements would protect tribal lands.
Matt McDaniel, CEO of Pedro Bay Corp., said, “This transaction supports the values of our community members by protecting their land, their subsistence, and their traditional way of life.”
In case you missed it
Alaska’s congressional delegation is advocating for an Arctic regional center to be developed in Alaska, after Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced plans for its establishment.
The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will be the DoD’s sixth regional center. The Arctic regional center will focus on climate change and international cooperation in the region.
Three of the DoD regional centers are based in Washington, D.C., and the other two are in Hawaii and Germany. Each has a designated global security focus.
The location of the proposed Arctic regional center has yet to be determined.
