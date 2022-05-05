The planned Yankovich and Miller Hill roads rehabilitation project needs an additional $150,000 funding before it can get to construction phase, according to Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning’s executive director Jackson Fox.
Fox provided details at FAST Planning’s technical committee, which approved the increase.
Both roads are both narrow 10-foot lanes for vehicles, with narrow zero-to-two-foot shoulders for other users and separated bike paths. Yankovich’s bike path is paved from Miller Hill Road to the R.G. White Large Animal Research Station, but cyclists must share the road after that point. Miller Hill Road’s path is only partially-paved and runs between Yankovich and Sheep Creek Road.
The project is being funded by FAST Planning using federal funds and being designed by the Alaska Department of Transportation. The eventual goal would be to upgrade and widen Yankovich Road to 32 feet, with 10-foot lanes and 6-foot paved shoulders. Miller Hill Road would be reconstructed and widened to 30 feet (10-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders) and its bike path would be improved.
According to DOT’s project analysis, the improvements would also increase safety and drivability during winter months.
DOT needs to obtain easement from affected property owners before construction can start. Reconstruction could impact property lanes for those owners, including driveways.
The phase initially had a $123,500 budget but it’s now over budget and only one easement has been acquired, according to a memo from pre-construction engineer Sarah Schacher.
Fox said FAST can use a combination of funds to cover the cost increase.
Additionally, right-of-way engineering costs are over budget as owners have requested field surveys to show the true impact to their properties.
“This is not uncommon — but wasn’t anticipated in the original budget,” Schacher wrote. Another reason for increased costs include appraisals and title reports costing more than originally budgeted.
Technical committee member and DOT engineer John Netardis said right-of-way phases can be complex sometimes when dealing with landowners.
“When we are putting together these initial valuations, we are trying our best to capture everything,” Netardis. “But a lot of items you can’t really tell what will happen when you get into appraisals and talking to landowners.”
Committee members supported the increase.
Committee member Kellen Spillman, Fairbanks North Star Borough’s community planning director, has worked with DOT on the project in one form or another since 2010.
“It is one of the most needed in our community,” Spillman said. “If you’ve ever been out there, you know the extent of the issue — very narrow roads and vertical curves. I can’t think of more people who got together in this community to provide input on it.”
The project is scheduled for construction in summer 2023, with an estimated cost of $4.5 million in federal funding.