Everyday, 4-year-old Wyatt King looked forward to seeing his favorite friend on his way to school. One day, the friend disappeared.
On Wyatt’s drive to school, he and his nanny, Madi Huffman, would pass a plastic T-rex dinosaur that sat atop a mailbox on Nordale Road. Wyatt loved that dinosaur. As Madi drove by it, he would prop himself up against the car window and say hello to his little friend. Wyatt would say things like “I wonder if the dinosaur likes the snow?” or “Do you think he needs a coat?” as the weather got colder and colder.
On Oct. 4, Madi and Wyatt were ready to kick off their school week by saying hello to the dinosaur but were met with an empty mailbox as they passed by. Madi reassured Wyatt by explaining that they simply missed it, and that the dinosaur was still there.
Wyatt pleaded to Madi, “Can you drive really slow tomorrow so we can look really good?”
The next day, they drove by and looked carefully for the dinosaur. It was nowhere to be found. Wyatt went into panic mode, exclaiming “I think someone stole him! Or he’s locked in the mailbox and is stuck forever alone! Or what if he has fallen into the snow and is freezing!”
After realizing that the missing dinosaur had caused Wyatt a great amount of stress that wouldn’t be going anywhere soon, Madi reached out for help. Madi posted in the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page begging for information on the whereabouts of the mailbox dinosaur.
“The sanity of a four year old depends on it!” Madi wrote in her post. “This is our last hope of finding him before we file a missing person report.”
The online community responded immediately with an overwhelming amount of support. Comments were filled with advice on how to calm down the frantic 4-year-old. Others exclaimed how they, too, noticed the dinosaur was missing and wanted to know where it went as well.
“It was so cool. I really didn’t expect it to reach that many people,” Madi said.
One commenter, Jodi Webster, attached a photo of a plastic dinosaur relaxing on a beach for Madi to show Wyatt and wrote, “He migrated south for the winter cuz he had no winter coat. He’s chilling on the beach in California.”
The post caught so much traction that Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly caught wind of it and came up with a plan. Not even a full day after Madi had posted, Matherly commented that he had a dinosaur toy ready for Wyatt and would love to deliver it personally.
“When I saw this story on the lost dinosaur — I saw how many people were tagging me — and I read the post and I thought ‘You know, I’ll bring him the dinosaur!,’” Matherly said. The mayor then reached out to Madi to let her know that he had the dinosaur for Wyatt and would drop it off with her so she could pass it along to Wyatt.
A response from the mayor was the last thing that Madi expected.
“I woke up to a Facebook message from the mayor saying he had a present for Wyatt,” Madi said. “I immediately sent a screenshot of that to Wyatt’s mom, and we both thought it was amazing.”
On Oct. 9, Madi gave Wyatt the dinosaur after picked him up from school. Wyatt was overjoyed that he had his very own dinosaur and couldn’t believe he got to keep it. Wyatt immediately wanted to thank the mayor and asked Madi if they could call him.
Madi explained that she did not have the mayor’s phone number, so the two decided to make him a thank you card instead.
“Hopefully next week I can take him to the mayor’s office so he can drop it off for him,” Madi said. “He’s so sweet. He just really wants to tell him thank you. It’s so cute.”
Madi sent the Matherly pictures of Wyatt with the dinosaur in the meantime, which delighted him.
“I got really choked up,” Matherly said about seeing the photos. “Because all my boys played with it growing up and seeing him with it made me instantly think of my own kids, you know 15 years ago, they were playing with it.”
Madi and Wyatt later learned the mailbox dinosaur was brought inside to stay warm. Wyatt was happy to hear the mailbox dinosaur was safe and has enjoyed playing with his own dinosaur at home.