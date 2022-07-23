Drying Firewood

Eric Engman/News-Miner

A freshly-cut round of white spruce firewood dries in the sunshine while stacked at a home along Farmer’s Loop Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2016.

Fairbanksans can learn all about firewood in three workshops sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

The workshops will cover topics such as managing private woodlands, stacking and storing wood, and creating biochar to boost vegetable production.

