Interior residents are obsessive about watching ice melt this time of year. Not just any ice, but the ice on the Tanana River.
When it deteriorates enough that the iconic black-and-white Nenana Ice Classic tripod topples and triggers the clock, someone will win this year’s $242,923 jackpot. All the winner has to do is guess the exact date, hour and minute that clock will stop.
During the past 106 years, there have been 15 years with just one winner. In 1973, there were 58 winning tickets. Guesses come from all over the world at just $2.50 per ticket.
The perennial guessing game started back in 1917, when railroad workers started guessing when the ice would go out. The tradition continues today.
Inside the civic center, a roomful of local Nenana residents are tabulating tickets so they can easily find the winner when that clock stops.
Counting tickets is serious business. It continues eight hours a day, every day, for as long as it takes. Sunday marked the beginning of the third week of tabulating tickets.
Manager Karen Kriska makes sure everything runs smoothly.
“It’s really important to me to be accurate,” she said.
Each ticket is processed by hand. Tickets are sorted, checked, rechecked recorded and checked again.
Every year, Olaf Trettevik takes time off from his regular job to make sure computers are set up and operating properly for data entry. He, like many other local residents, has helped out with counting tickets since he was 15 years old.
Breakup looked like it was actually starting to happen over the weekend. The Nenana River opened on Saturday. It flows into the Tanana River, downstream of the tripod. Generally, the tripod falls seven to 10 days after the Nenana River opens.
On April 21, the ice measured 29.9 inches, down from 32 inches on April 18.