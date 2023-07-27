Golden Valley Electric Association is looking to diversify its energy portfolio by investing in more renewable power production and moving away from some fossil fuels that contribute to rising global temperatures.
In June 2022, GVEA released its Strategic Generation Plan (SGP) which includes investments in wind and solar power and energy storage systems. The plan also outlined the retirement of Healy Unit 2, a $300 million coal plant built in the 1990s. Healy 2 is expected to be fully shut down in December 2024.
Part of the SGP involves outfitting the Healy Unit 1 coal plant with equipment that limits nitrogen oxide emissions. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, nitrogen oxide is harmful to humans as it can worsen respiratory diseases such as asthma. It can also create haze that affects visibility, a problem in Healy, since the coal plants sit near Denali National Park and Preserve.
There are around 65 employees at Healy 1 and 2, Meadow Bailey, GVEA director of public relations, said.
“GVEA recognizes the value and importance of our employees, and we are actively pursuing ways to repurpose Healy Unit 2 and potentially create new opportunities,” Bailey said.
With the retirement of Healy 2, downsizing is expected but the details are unclear, Naomi Morton-Knight, GVEA environmental officer said.
The SGP is expected to reduce GVEA’s carbon emissions — the main driver of climate change — by 26% by 2030, Morton-Knight said.
The goal may be reached before then. Some environmental groups, however, say that’s too long to wait.
“It’s not enough to reach the urgency of the climate crisis,” Kenzley Defler, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition energy justice organizer, said at GVEA’s board meeting Tuesday night. “It’s important that energy transition away from fossil fuels is done in a way that doesn’t leave people behind.”
The nonbinding Paris Climate Agreement calls for nations to reduce carbon emission by 45% by 2030 in order to limit warming below 1.5 degrees celsius, a threshold climate scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst effects of human-caused climate change. The Paris Agreement also states that countries should become carbon neutral by 2050. Morton-Knight said GVEA does not currently have a plan that would make their energy production carbon neutral.
Part of the funding for the SGP may come from two federal programs through the US Department of Agriculture: Powering Affordable Clean Energy and Empowering Rural America.
GVEA has already submitted a letter of interest for $100 million from PACE that would fund battery energy storage and solar energy, Morton-Knight said. The PACE funds include up to 60% loan forgiveness.
The ERA program could fund additional emission control systems and wind energy projects, Morton-Knight said. GVEA is currently working on an ERA proposal to be submitted by September 2023.
