Healy No. 2

GVEA

Golden Valley Electric Association is retiring Healy No. 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant.

 GVEA

Golden Valley Electric Association is looking to diversify its energy portfolio by investing in more renewable power production and moving away from some fossil fuels that contribute to rising global temperatures.

In June 2022, GVEA released its Strategic Generation Plan (SGP) which includes investments in wind and solar power and energy storage systems. The plan also outlined the retirement of Healy Unit 2, a $300 million coal plant built in the 1990s. Healy 2 is expected to be fully shut down in December 2024.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on Twitter at twitter.com/dejong_carter.