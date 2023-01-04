The country’s only wild wood bison population appears to be on the upswing, following population growth in 2021 and 2022, according to Alaska Fish and Game wildlife biologist Tom Seaton.
A Nov. 28 survey of the herd “showed good growth for this year,” Seaton told the News-Miner by email Tuesday.
ADF&G reintroduced the wood bison, called the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers herd, into West Central Alaska in 2015 after it released 130 bison. The herd grew by 10 in 2017 but suffered losses during harsh spring and winter conditions in 2018 and 2020.
The harsh 2018 season killed dozens of wood bison, lowering the number from 140 to 81, according to ADF&G reports. The herd saw some recovery in 2019, but suffered more losses during the 2020 winter season, with a population of around 94 reported in June 2020.
The surveys wildlife biologists performed in both 2021 and 2022 showed a combined 52 new individuals — 26 calves in 2021 and 24 in 2022.
“These are the two highest calf production years in this herd since they were released,” Seaton said. “In 2022, the population experienced 19% growth through high survival and high natural reproduction.”
All but one calf from the 2021 survey made it into yearling status, which Seaton calls “a very high survival for any wild animal.”
“All of this suggests that this population is rebounding well from the losses of 2018 and 2020,” Seaton said.
The state also released 28 yearlings into the herd last year after receiving 40 near-yearlings in 2022 from Elk Island National Park in Canada.
“The release of yearlings has helped boost the population and make up for the losses in 2018 and 2020,” Seaton said. “This cohort of released yearlings also has the potential to help growth in this herd in future years.”
Seaton said the wood bison herd has a young population, with 51% either calves or yearlings. As they enter into calf-bearing years at age 3, ADF&G expects an increase in annual births.
“If the population continues to experience good survival over the next two-to-three years, this large number of young bison will be producing calves and accelerate growth in the population,” Seaton said.
The yearlings released into the herd are from a group transferred to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Large Animal Research Station in April, where they were briefly isolated after being cleared for transport from Canada.
The original release was conducted under a wood bison management plan following years of stakeholder input from 28 different groups.
Wood bison are native to the Interior and Southcenteral Alaska and Northwest Canada, and are abundant in all locations. However, by the 1900s, the Alaska herds had vanished and Canada’s population fell to a few hundred.
The state began historical research in 1990 and worked with Parks Canada. A 1995 Yukon Flats assessment identified 4,000 square miles of good land that could support up to 2,000 wood bison.
Several plans, meetings and surveys took place over the next 12 years, followed by the release of a 2007 final environmental assessment developed from stakeholder input.
Despite setbacks, population concerns and other issues, the wood bison were eventually released in stages in 2015.
“One main goal of the wood bison project is to restore wood bison to portions of their original range in Alaska in an effort to help the bison and help people,” Seaton said.
Potential for more herds
While only one wood bison herd exists in Alaska, Seaton said the state could facilitate the addition of a new herd in the eastern Interior. But it’s not a simple matter of releasing them into the wild.
“We have the ability, the wood bison and the habitat to release more herds in the years to come, but whether or not ADF&G does this depends on local support and the will of the people as assessed through area specific public planning teams,” Seaton said.
Those planning teams include representatives from local communities, regional population centers, landowners, Alaska Native interests, wildlife conservation interests, industry and agencies.
Adding more wood bison to the wild would ensure the species survives, and the Eastern Interior provides more favorable habitat compared to Western Alaska.
“In the eastern Interior, snow has consistently lower depth and softer characteristics than western Alaska,” Seaton said. “This is one reason why moose, bison and sheep have more stable populations in eastern Alaska than Western Alaska.”
Seaton used the Delta Junction plains bison and Canada’s Aishihik wood bison herd as examples. Both herds have a stable growth rate to be suitable for harvest in their respective areas.
Seaton said ADF&G plans to hold three public meetings between January and March to gauge interest about new wood bison populations in the Lower Tanana Drainage, the upper Tanana drainage, and the Yukon flats.
“If there is enough local support in these areas, ADF&G will pursue publicly driven management plans, and then pursue the release of bison there,” Seaton said.
A future hunt?
If the Lower Innoko-Yukon population continues to grow at a steady pace, Seaton said the current draft management plan could trigger hunting provisions. But that requires a surplus of at least 10 bulls per year while maintaining a sustainable population.
“If the growth in this population continues, the potential for harvest could come in the next 10 years,” Seaton said. “If the population grows slower, then the harvest will come later.”
Population plays a large part, something demonstrated when the Delta Junction plains bison herd lost 180 members to starvation after the 2021-2022 winter storm. The state shortened the Delta Junction bison hunting period from five months to two weeks as a result and restricted the harvest quota from 120 to 50 to ensure the population rebounds.
Seaton notes that Canada’s Aishihik is a prime example of successful hunting based on an annual harvest of 280 bison out of a growing population of 1,900 adults.
“The Aishikik herd was released in 1988 and currently provides more harvest than moose, caribou and sheep combined in the closest Alaska game management unit [to Canada’s wood bison herd],” Seaton said, referring to GMU 12, which includes Tok and Northway.