The country’s only wild wood bison population appears to be on the upswing, following population growth in 2021 and 2022, according to Alaska Fish and Game wildlife biologist Tom Seaton.

A Nov. 28 survey of the herd “showed good growth for this year,” Seaton told the News-Miner by email Tuesday.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.