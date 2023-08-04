Nancy Smith walked in her mother’s footsteps 78 years after her mother served as a major in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) at Ladd Field.

Smith toured Fort Wainwright Thursday where she saw the places her mother served and what she grew up hearing stories about. She saw the historic buildings on Fort Wainwright’s North Post, the chapel her mother may have attended religious services in, Hangar One, and Ladd Army Airfield.

