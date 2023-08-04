Nancy Smith walked in her mother’s footsteps 78 years after her mother served as a major in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) at Ladd Field.
Smith toured Fort Wainwright Thursday where she saw the places her mother served and what she grew up hearing stories about. She saw the historic buildings on Fort Wainwright’s North Post, the chapel her mother may have attended religious services in, Hangar One, and Ladd Army Airfield.
Betty Etten Wiker grew up in Chicago and enlisted in the WAAC at age 21 in December, 1942. Smith said her mother enlisted because she didn’t have the opportunity to go to college and the military was a good route to get room, board, income, and see the world.
Wiker was sent to Ladd Field, now Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright, from April, 1945 to December, 1945. As a Major, Wiker was a squadron commander to 100 women in WAAC.
“She had a special experience here,” Nancy said. “She was a woman ahead of her time in a lot of ways.”
In an interview for the Women Veterans Historical Collection at The University of North Carolina Greensboro, Wiker said her role as a squadron commander was like a mother hen, as she was responsible for the health, welfare, dependability, and work ethics of her troops.
In a letter dated April 29, 1945, Wiker wrote that the two-story WAC building housed a mess hall, dayroom, post exchange, an orderly room, her office, a beauty parlor, a supply room, 17 cadre rooms, four wings with 52 beds each, four latrines, an ironing and sewing room, and a laundry room. She described her quarters as plush, and wrote, “I live in an apartment comparable to the finest in Chicago or New York.” She wrote that the PX had products that stores in the Lower 48 did not have during World War II, such as cigarettes, candy bars, and gum.
Wiker also wrote, “the last and most interesting thing about the field is that it is crowded with Russians.” Wiker saw first-hand the Lend-Lease to the Soviet Union. She said the pilots “...pick up our P-65’s and fly them back to Russia under the lend-lease agreement.”
She told the interviewer a story of what she considered the most devastating event during her time in service. She flew to Shemya Island, now Eareckson Air Station with three enlisted women. “We came back and we circled the field, and we looked down for our barracks and all we could see was buildings burnt to the ground,” she remembered. Faulty electrical wiring in the new WAAC barracks burned down the barracks, killing one woman who was a cook.
In a letter dated May 29, 1945, Wiker detailed her experience flying on a B-17 and breaking an ice jam on the Yukon River with two bombs. “Our mission was to bomb the ice jam at the Galena Airport in order to relieve the flooded airport,” she wrote. “The ice on the mighty Yukon River had jammed just ahead of the city and the airport and was consequently flooding everything in the vicinity.”
Wiker saw that the runways were 12-feet under water. The two 4,000-pound bombs were dropped on the river around midnight. This was Wiker’s most exciting event during her time in WAAC, Smith said.
Smith said her mother walked in underground tunnels between hangars, which are now utility corridors that are closed to the public, and played softball near the barracks.
During Wiker’s time in the military, she served as a jeep driver, a finance officer, a club officer, a squadron commander, and recruiting officer.
“She loved her time in the service,” Smith said.
Wiker met her husband, Ken, at a USO dance and they married in 1949. She left the military in 1952 and settled in Teaneck, New Jersey. Smith said women in the military were not allowed to have children at the time and her mother chose the family route.
Smith said that while her mother may have left the military, she continued serving as a volunteer her community and church.
