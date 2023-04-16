An Oregon woman wants to return a grass basket to family members of Alaska Native women who worked on the Cantwell section of the Alaska Railroad during the 1940s.

In 1945, there was a shortage of men on the Alaska Railroad because of World War II and because of the 714th Railway Operating Battalion leaving Alaska after two years, according to a 1994 Alaska Railroad Corporation newsletter.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com