An Oregon woman wants to return a grass basket to family members of Alaska Native women who worked on the Cantwell section of the Alaska Railroad during the 1940s.
In 1945, there was a shortage of men on the Alaska Railroad because of World War II and because of the 714th Railway Operating Battalion leaving Alaska after two years, according to a 1994 Alaska Railroad Corporation newsletter.
Alaska Native women had worked in gold mines but the mines shut down with the start of the war. Foreman Hugh W. Jones got permission to employ the women on a trial basis on the Cantwell section of the railroad.
Railroad employee Tom Whalen was sent to Alaska to hire a section crew, according to family friend Loreen Ostrander Wells. A 1958 study on moose management notes that a Whalen was the chief clerk of engineering for the Alaska Railroad at the time.
Overall, nine women worked on the Cantwell section of the railroad. Wells said that the women came from Ruby. A caption for a photo at the University of Alaska Digital Archives states that the Athabascan women that worked on the Cantwell section won awards for the best maintained section one year.
Maggie Oliver identified the women in 2013 as Jennie Peters, Grace Secondchief, Alice Norton, Valdez Tyone and Lucille (Tyone) Pedro. The newsletter from 1994 stated that Alice Norton, Olga Tyone, Lucille Tyone, Yetta Stickivan, Marie Stickivan and Grace Secondchief worked on the all-female crew.
The women who worked as track laborers were known as “Gandy Dancers” for using tools made by the Gandy Manufacturing Company, according to a 2012 ARRC flyer.
Jones reported that the women were strong, good spikers, and rarely missed a spike or broke a maul handle.
Wells said that the women liked Whalen so much that they made him a grass basket. Whalen retired to the Pacific Northwest and gave the basket to a family friend, who passed it on to her daughter — Loreen Wells. Wells had the basket restored and would like to see the basket returned to one of the descendants of the women who worked on the railroad.
Wells relayed the story to Fairbanks resident Patricia Schmidt over Facebook, and Schmidt now has the basket in Fairbanks. She is available at 907-479-4891.
