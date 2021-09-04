A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after pulling onto an active runway at Fairbanks International Airport last week.
Mary Elizabeth Somers, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, authorities were notified that a vehicle had been driving erratically on the east ramp of Fairbanks International Airport and had crossed onto an active runway, according to charging documents. A caller reported that the vehicle was following a taxiing plane.
Airport police responded to the runway and found a gray Ford Focus traveling behind the tail of the aircraft, according to charging documents. The vehicle was pulled over, and Somers was identified as the driver. Somers allegedly told officers that she had been “driving around” and did not know where her current location was, according to the affidavit.
The officer noted that there was a child asleep in the backseat, and the driver’s window smelled of marijuana.
The officer asked Somers when she had last smoked marijuana and she replied that, “It had been a while,” the affidavit said. The officer conducted a field sobriety test. Somers allegedly took the incorrect number of steps multiple times during the test, court documents stated.
During a vehicle search, officers located seven commercially made blunts in the vehicle and another that had been mostly smoked, according to the affidavit.
Somers was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Facility on the charges and was additionally cited for operating a vehicle in a manner that interferes with aircraft and operating a vehicle in a restricted airport area without a ramp operator’s permit. The child was taken into custody by a relative.
Somers had previously trespassed on another restricted area of the airport and had been cited two weeks prior, according to the affidavit.