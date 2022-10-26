Jury deliberations are expected to begin today in the trial of Joseph Vance Arabie, who is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, Carlos Zuniga, five years ago.
The prosecution and the defense both rested their cases on Tuesday with Arabie, who faces charges of first-degree murder and weapons misconduct. Arabie chose to remain silent instead of testifying at his trial, which began at the Rabinowitz Courthouse last week.
If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison on the murder charge alone.
No witnesses were called by the defense, which also did not offer an alibi. Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle denied a motion to acquit.
The last witness, a retired detective, described what he saw after arriving at the Bunnell Street apartment building of Carlos and Tanya Zuniga on May, 4, 2017.
“Neighbors were coming out here and there to speak with patrol and detectives,” said Peyton Merideth, who now teaches introduction to policing at Boise State University in Idaho. “There was blood all over the scene.”
Prosecutor Elizabeth Crail asked how Arabie was identified as the murder suspect.
“His mom said he did it,” Merideth said.
But now Tanya Zuniga says she was drunk and doesn’t remember her son being at the apartment. Harvey Derek Arabie, who was sleeping on the couch, also does not remember his brother being there, he said in testimony last week.
Another witness told authorities that when she came out of an apartment after hearing gunshots, a man with thick black hair rushed past her down the stairs, but she did not see his face.
Authorities found an empty gun holster in a drawer in the apartment with an identification card belonging to Joseph Vance Arabie and some paperwork with Arabie’s name on it. They also located .40 caliber shell casings, but the murder weapon was never found.
According to Tanya Zuniga’s original statements to authorities, her husband was shot in the chest, shoulder, knee and forearm during a family argument in the third-floor apartment after reportedly insisting that Arabie behave more respectfully toward his mother. The 47-year-old was supporting his wife of 20 years with a job at Walmart when he died.
The case has too many missing pieces to convict, according to defense attorney Isabella Blizard, who said the investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department suffered from “tunnel vision.” Authorities mistakenly focused on Joseph Arabie, who goes by his middle name Vance, without looking hard enough at other suspects, such as Tanya and Derek, who were at the scene attempting to help Carlos when police first arrived, the defense attorney said.
Retired Fairbanks Police Detective Scott Adams testified that Tanya and Derek were ruled out as suspects based on their demeanor, how they reacted during interviews and other information from the scene.
Adams also testified that he sat beside Tanya in 2017 shortly before she testified before a grand jury, implicating her son. The prosecutor asked if he had concerns about Zuniga being intoxicated that day. Adams said he did not.
The attorneys will make closing statements today before the jury begins deliberations.
