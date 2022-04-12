Warmer weather is in the forecast for Interior Alaska, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough. With it comes the potential for a lot of melting snow, according to the National Weather Service Fairbanks area.
“Right now we have a much above normal snow pack with water,” said meteorologist Jim Brader. “As we expect it to warm up this week, there will be a lot of ponding in low lying areas that don’t drain well.”
Highs are expected to be in the 40s through most of the week in Fairbanks, according to the NWS forecasts.
Brader said residents can expect to see pooling more commonly in urban areas because of roads and infrastructure absorbing the heat.
Snow melt and ponding also mean precarious road conditions, he said.
“Because temperatures will be in single digits or low tens at night, roads are going to get rutted with ice at night and in the morning,” he said. “People should start slowly in the morning to be cautious.”
Break-up season
Brader said advisories haven’t been issued regarding break-up season yet and will depend on the weather trends over the next few weeks.
Parts of the Tanana have about 220% above the average snowpack; the Chena has about twice the average.
A National Weather Service report for spring melt notes that the Lower Yukon Basin, which includes the villages of Tanana, Ruby, Galena and Anvik, is estimated to be at 150% of normal snowpack.
The Central Yukon Basin, which includes Eagle, Circle and Fort Yukon, is reporting 190% above a normal snowy December and a higher than normal accumulation in February.
“Areas that have had flooding from snow melt in the past should prepare for flooding from snow melt flooding this year as well,” Brader said in a follow-up email.
He added areas of the Interior that haven’t seen snow melt flooding before “could see flooding this year depending on how rapidly temperatures warm up in the next six weeks.”
“People who live along the rivers should be aware of that,” Brader said.
The amount of liquid (rain and snow) that has fallen in Fairbanks between Oct. 1 and April 10 was 9.24 inches, — the second highest amount of precipitation ever reported in Fairbanks for that period. The highest amount was 12.27 inches between Oct. 1, 1936 and April 10, 1937.
The overall snowfall for the season has been 94 inches in Fairbanks.
People can keep up to date on potential flooding by checking the National Weather Service website, weather.gov, or www.weather.gov/aprfc/breakupMap.
Tips and preparation
Brader advised that residents should take precautions, just as they should in any break-up season.
“Moving snow away from buildings is a good precaution and getting pumps to remove water from near the buildings should it start ponding up,” Brader said.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Northern Region started its efforts just as the December storms started, according to DOT public information officer Danielle Tessen.
“We are trying to be proactive so water isn’t everywhere,” Tessen said. “We looked forward and realized we needed to get snow out so we don’t have as many problems.”
DOT began by removing snow from the area or pushing it to the side of the road.
DOT crews are currently focused on thawing out the drains it maintains, monitoring culverts to ensure they aren’t clogged with debris or ice, and pushing snow even further from the roadway.
“One of the biggest things that helps is if people are out and see a giant puddle or see a culvert that is blocked, or drainage is impacted, they can let us know,” Tessen said.
People can report potential drainage problems by sending an email to dot.ask@alaska.gov.