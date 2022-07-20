A tarp pulled back at 1 Doyon Place revealed a bronze hand reaching down as if to pull people up into history.
The monument memorializes Walter Harper’s accomplishment as the first person to summit Denali in 1913 at 20 years old. The statue was revealed in a dedication ceremony Tuesday attended by more than 150 people, including descendants of Harper’s family.
The theme represents Harper reaching down to offer a hand up for the next person to ascend the summit. The statue, created by artist Gary Lee Price, sits overlooking the Chena River, pointing in the direction of Denali.
“It’s a very emotional moment,” Price said. “I’ve gained such a respect for Walter Harper and everything about him, his quality and characteristics.”
Bill Gordon, a member of the Walter Harper Project, said the project was inspired in part by Emeritus Professor Mary Ehrlander’s 2017 history called “Walter Harper, Alaska Native Son.”
“We thought this statute could both inspire and educate Alaskans on who this dynamic young man was,” Gordon said.
A Koyukon Athabascan man, Harper served as a guide for Archdeacon Hudson Stuck, Harry Karstens and Robert Tatum during their trek up the mountain in 1913.
Gordon said Harper was credited with the expedition’s success due to subsistence knowledge, a positive attitude and general good health.
The Walter Harper Project spearheaded the goal and fundraising to create the project, with support from Doyon, Fairbanks Native Association, the Harper family and dozens of donors.
Steve Ginnis, executive director of Fairbanks Native Association, said the Walter Harper monument pays significant tribute to Athabascan culture.
“The significance, for me, is that he [Harper] is reaching out and lifting us up,” Ginnis said.
Gordon said the Harper monument is just the first step.
“We think his story is important enough to get into Alaska’s history curriculum, so we are working on a basis to get it into schools,” Gordon said. “When I grew up in Fairbanks, I think history consisted of Captain Cook, William Seward, Vitus Bering. The only Alaska Native I remember being mentioned was Benny Benson, who designed the Alaska flag.”
“It was his perseverance and an attitude which he showed when he went on boats throughout the Interior with Hudson Stark,” Gordon said. “All of the diaries of all the people who ascended the mountain talked about Walter as the one who got them there.”
Price, whose work already adorns several spots in Fairbanks, was commissioned to create the larger-than-life sculpture.
Gordon said the concept of Harper, pickaxe in one hand and his free hand reaching down, creates an interactive piece.
“We didn’t want a statue of him set high on a pedestal so people had to look up,” Gordon said. “We wanted him to reach down so children could touch it and get a sense of participating and going on top of the mountain.”
Accompanying the life-sized bronze statue is “Snow Ball,” a dog statue that honors the sled dogs who were an important element to the expedition’s success. Metal-cast panels will be added later to provide details about Harper, the expedition and other historical information.
Price created a handful of miniature replicas the Harper Project hopes to distribute to schools, adding an element to the teaching of Harper’s legacy and achievement.
“A lot of it is to try and inspire the youth of Alaska about this man,” Gordon said.
Harper attended Northfield Mount Hermon preparatory school in Gill, Massachusetts, from 1913 to 1916, with the goal of attending college to become a doctor. Throughout most of that time, he would continue to serve as a guide in Alaska.
He returned to Alaska that same year with Stuck to continue working toward college.
In September 1918, he married Frances Wells in Fort Yukon. Harper was admitted to medical school in Philadelphia, where his new bride planned to join the Red Cross.
Their honeymoon was spent on the SS Princess Sophia on Oct. 23, 1918, traveling from Skagway to Seattle, with the intent to continue on to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the couple died a day later along with 341 others after the ship sank because of strong winds and snow that ran them aground on Vanderbilt Reef near Juneau.