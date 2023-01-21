Fairbanks outdoor buffs are encouraged to participate in the 2022-2023 Winter Trails Challenge.
The Winter Trails Challenge is the borough’s way of inviting people to the trails. Bryant Wright, the Fairbanks North Star Borough trails coordinator, said he sees the trails challenge as an opportunity for residents to try new activities and new trails.
“There are lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation, but it’s not always very inviting or accessible,” Wright said.
The Parks and Recreation Department tries to remove barriers to getting outdoors by listing nearby trails with the corresponding trail heads, parking and maps. The activities residents can participate on the trails include hiking, biking, dog walking, skiing, snowshoeing and snowmachining, depending on the trail.
The trails range from the indoor walking track at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, to ice-skating and ski trails in Fairbanks, Goldstream, Salcha and Two Rivers, as well as snowmachine trails at Chena Lake Recreation Area, Chena River State Recreation Area and White Mountains National Recreation Area.
The borough once tallied what trails people completed through social media but this year switched to a checklist residents can check off completed trails, Wright said. The checklist is due by April 15.
The Trailblazer Award is awarded to people who go to at least 10 trails challenge signs. The Sourdough Trailblazer award is for residents age 60 and up who find at least five signs. The Junior Trailblazer award is for kids under age 10 who find at least five signs. The prize for completing the challenge is winter gear.
“This is not an easy place to live. It’s dark and cold, but we all still need to move around and keep busy,” Wright said.
“You make a memory every time you go outside,” Wright said.
Residents can register for the free challenge at fairbanksak.myrec.com. Then, they post information at “Fairbanks Trail Challenge” on the 20 trails on the list.
The Winter Trail Guide includes trail safety, the difficulty level of each trail, where to park, tips for navigating the trail, the distance, and maps for the trails. Residents can view the winter trail guide at https://bit.ly/3WpUIya.
