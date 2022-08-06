Northern Alaska has a winter storm warning with up to 8 inches of snow possible, and the Tanana Valley weather forecast shows nothing but rain with high temperatures in the 50s.
“We have definitely turned a corner into fall,” said Jonathan Chriest, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
In the northeastern Brooks Range above 2,000 feet, heavy snow is expected, along with difficult traveling conditions.
A winter storm warning for northern Alaska started at 1 a.m. Saturday and runs through 4 a.m. Sunday.
Rains are expected to turn to snow above 3,000 feet, with the snow level dropping by Saturday morning and snow continuing before tapering off early Sunday.
“Snow will be heavy at times with low visibility,” the National Weather Service storm warning reads. “This will make travel on the Dalton Highway over Atigun Pass difficult from late tonight (Friday) through Saturday night.
“Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are possible above 3,000 feet, with 2 to 4 inches from 2,000 to 3,000 feet.”
In Fairbanks, after a summer of sun and smoke, Chriest said rain is the norm now.
The “changeover to rain is pretty typical for this time of year, in August,” he said.
The cause is a long wave trough, or a weatherly flow characterized by long length and long duration, and it includes cooler air with high temperatures generally in the 50s with lows dropping into the 30s at times.
“That’s going to pretty much stay in place for the next week,” Chriest said. “We are expecting wet and cool conditions with snow possible over 3,000 feet.”
