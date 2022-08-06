Northern Alaska has a winter storm warning with up to 8 inches of snow possible, and the Tanana Valley weather forecast shows nothing but rain with high temperatures in the 50s.

“We have definitely turned a corner into fall,” said Jonathan Chriest, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

