Late-night cleanup

Department of Transportation crews at work. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Local and state agencies provided a snapshot look at upcoming winter operations, including challenges and updates in equipment, during a winter maintenance forum Tuesday night at Noel Wien Library.

The forum, hosted by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, included managers from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, cities of Fairbanks and North Pole, and the Alaska Department of Transportation.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.