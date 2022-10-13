Fairbanks police responded to a handful of vehicle accidents on Wednesday, prompting the police chief to remind drivers to slow down when the roads are snowy and icy.
“Take a little extra time,” said Chief Ron Dupee of the Fairbanks Police Department. “Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get where you need to go, and slow down.”
Most of the vehicle accidents happened because drivers were not taking winter driving precautions, he said.
Motorists are driving too fast, he said, and some are not prepared for the cold season with winter tires.
“I think it happens to all of us,” Dupee said.
The roads have been slick with fresh snow and ice, and some motorists are sliding out past red lights.
Fairbanks motorists will find that they must adjust their driving techniques to winter conditions, Dupee said. His top winter driving tips are to take extra time for commutes and to drive slowly.
Craig Eckert, observing program leader with the National Weather Service, said he doesn’t think this week’s snowfall will stick.
“We have only really had about an inch, and it’s spotty in places,” he said.
As the snowy weather system wraps up, slightly warmer temperatures are on the horizon, Eckert said.
The weather service program leader is calling for sunny skies or partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s in Fairbanks through Saturday.
Lows could get into the single digits in low-lying areas, including portions of the Goldstream Valley, Eckert said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.