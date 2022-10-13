Denali Highway

The Alaska Department of Transportation clears snow from the Denali Highway, which opened to traffic on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of David Hoffmeister

 Photo courtesy of David Hoffmeister

Fairbanks police responded to a handful of vehicle accidents on Wednesday, prompting the police chief to remind drivers to slow down when the roads are snowy and icy.

“Take a little extra time,” said Chief Ron Dupee of the Fairbanks Police Department. “Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get where you need to go, and slow down.”

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.