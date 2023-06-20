Three out of seven speedboats finished the 63rd Yukon 800 Marathon Sunday.
The speedboat race is described as the “longest, roughest and toughest” endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors started at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike’s Landing and headed west to Galena via the Chena River, Tanana River and Yukon River. The racers breaked for 25 minutes to refuel in Tanana and overnighted in Galena before racing back to Fairbanks beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.
"Being in a boat at 70 miles per hour for seven hours is a tough job," Shawn Johnston, the Fairbanks Outboard Association treasurer and the race's timekeeper said. Johnston said the race is one some of the country's largest rivers and includes varying weather conditions.
Johnston said it sounded like this year's race might be one of the roughest in recent memory.
Wake 'Em Up, captained by Kyle Malamute and crewed by Gary Folger and Patrick Captain, won the race in 13 hours and 22 minutes. Their average speed was 55 miles per hour. This is Malamute's first win as a captain, Folger's first win as a crew member, and Captain's second win as a crew member.
Malamute said the rivers were very choppy with some rough sections, especially the 230 miles leading to Galena. He said they took it easy and took the safe route to Galena. "Growing up on the river I had an idea of where it might be calmer," Malamute said.
This is Malamute's eighth time racing the Yukon 800 Marathon and his first time winning. "It's kind of surreal," Malamute said. "I enjoy being around the sport." He thanked his family and friends for encouraging him and helping him prepare.
Be-Bi-Bones Express, captained by Tom Kriska and crewed by Shanay Kriska and Lavin Kriska, came in second place at 14 hours at 51 minutes.
Yukon Fury, captained by Charlie Huntington and crewed by Tyson Sena and Malachi Huntington, came in third place at 15 hours and 21 minutes.
‘Scuse Me, captained by James Sweetsir, and Little Red, captained by Earl Mahler, scratched approximately 200-miles into the race after the two boats broke in half near Tanana. Safety boats picked up the crews and reported that the crews were safe.
"For them to be hitting these waves and breaking in half is extreme, that's not an everyday occurrence," Johnston said.
Fans reported seeing three- and four-foot waves on the Yukon River.
Riley Hedelius, captain of Mrs. Every Turn, scratched Saturday afternoon halfway between Fairbanks and Nenana due to motor problems.
The Tanana 440 is on July 22 and 23.
