Three out of seven speedboats finished the 63rd Yukon 800 Marathon Sunday.

The speedboat race is described as the “longest, roughest and toughest” endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors started at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike’s Landing and headed west to Galena via the Chena River, Tanana River and Yukon River. The racers breaked for 25 minutes to refuel in Tanana and overnighted in Galena before racing back to Fairbanks beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

"Being in a boat at 70 miles per hour for seven hours is a tough job," Shawn Johnston, the Fairbanks Outboard Association treasurer and the race's timekeeper said. Johnston said the race is one some of the country's largest rivers and includes varying weather conditions.

Johnston said it sounded like this year's race might be one of the roughest in recent memory. 

