Strong winds brought Fairbanks temperatures up to just around zero Friday, but the U.S. Weather Service recommended it’s not a reprieve.
The Weather Service issued a wind chill factor advisory lasting through 6 p.m. Sunday as it brings an equivalents of 40 to 50 degrees below zero.
Andrew Stokes, a meteorologist at U.S. Weather Service Fairbanks office, said the advisory will be in effect through at least Sunday as wind speeds expect to range around 15 mph.
“Temperatures should be a little bit warmer but with the wind it will feel about as cold,” Stokes said.
The Weather Service predicted some winds, but Stokes said “it happened a bit faster than initially anticipated.”
“The change in the temperature was aggressive,” Stokes said.
The wind caused an inversion that mixed cold air near the ground with warmer air, driving up the temperatures.
“It’s kind of like stirring the pot,” Stokes said. “Our temperatures are all over the place right now.”
Stokes said while temperatures might drop back down, the wind chill will continue to make it feel colder.
“Don’t be too exposed to it because the wind will strip the heat from the body,” Stokes said. “If you have wind breaking equipment it should be advised to use it, people shouldn’t skimp on winter gear.
The wind also rustled trees, poles and traffic light posts, knocking off snow accumulated over the past month.
Golden Valley Electric Association reported numerous power outages affecting nearly 5,800 people early Friday morning that impacted 5,800 customers.from the wind. By noon, crews had restored power to all but 1,300 customers.
“The wind is causing a combination of events,” said Meadow Bailey, Bailey, director of marketing and public relations. “We have all these trees leaning into the lines, so they are coming into contact with the lines. The wind is also knocking snow from the line.”
A 69-kilovolt line affecting 90% of the affected customers in the Steese areas of Farmers Loop, Chena Hot Springs Road and Fox was caused by heavy snow accumulation, Bailey said.
The snow caused lines to contact with each other, which caused a fault," Bailey said. "Line crews made repairs and removed snow from the line."
Bailey said the warm weather and wind will continue to cause intermittent power outages over the weekend.
“We are watching closely and we will be aggressive in getting power restored,” Bailey said. “We recognize that it’s the holidays, that people are tired from the recent outages, and that there is a wind chill advisory.”
Bailey added the utility will call in contract crews if widespread power outages continue.
Southcentral Alaska, Northwest weather snarls travel
High winds snarled travel for Alaskans as Alaska Airlines canceled some flights at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage due to heavy winds.
Heavy snow and ice caused cancellations for Alaska Airlines flights going through Seattle and Portland.
“We have canceled roughly 30 state of Alaska flights today because of the weather in Seattle and Portland as well as the wind in Anchorage,” the airline said in an emailed statement. About 550 flights overall were canceled for Friday and “further Seattle cancellations are likely.
The airline reported all Portland flights were canceled through Friday evening due to icy and freezing rain conditions.
Alaska Airlines advised passengers that Pacific Northwest weather conditions may continue to impact travel.
We strongly encourage guests to reassess their need to travel due to continued icy weather and limited availability," the airline said in a statement. "Due to very full flights over the next several days, it is likely to take several days to accommodate guests who need new flights."