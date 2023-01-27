A wildlife biologist at Yukon Flats National Wildlife Rescue presented his findings after studying the kill-rate of moose by wolves in the Yukon Flats.

Wildlife biologist Bryce Lake studied the population density of wolves and moose on the Yukon Flats from 2008-2011. He presented his research and results at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on Jan. 17.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com