A wildlife biologist at Yukon Flats National Wildlife Rescue presented his findings after studying the kill-rate of moose by wolves in the Yukon Flats.
Wildlife biologist Bryce Lake studied the population density of wolves and moose on the Yukon Flats from 2008-2011. He presented his research and results at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on Jan. 17.
The Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge consists of wetlands, marshes and forests within the Yukon River bisecting the refuge, Lake explained.
Moose are the single large prey hunted by wolves on the Yukon Flats, he said. The moose population is close to zero in the area. There is approximately one quarter of a moose per square kilometer.
Low wolf densities are consistent with low moose densities, Lake said.
The highest population density of black bears not in a coastal area is found at the Yukon Flats. Black bears also eat moose.
First, experienced pilots followed wolf tracks and darted wolves. Lake and his team put Very High Frequency (VHF) collars on the wolves in 2008 and switched to GPS collars in 2009.
The VHF collars recorded one location every three hours, so pilots flew to the wolves last location and backtracked to see if there was a chase or a dead moose.
The GPS collars also recorded the locations of the wolves. Computer programs created clusters of where the wolves travelled. Again, pilots would fly to those clusters to investigate if there was a dead moose.
Wildlife biologists used this location information to plot the territories of wolves.
They found that there were approximately 160 territorial wolves in the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, which is about 9.6 wolves per 1,000 squared kilometer.
Lake questioned if the wolves ate fewer moose when the moose population was scarce and he found that no: Kill rates were the same as compared to other studies of wolves in the U.S.
Wolves killed an average of one moose every eight to nine days for a pack of five wolves, he said.
Wolves ate a moose in four days and searched for their next kill for about six days, Lake found. While the predators spent a similar amount of time eating the moose as wolves in areas with a higher population density of moose, the wolves at the Yukon Flats took more time to find their next kill.
The wolves travelled about 65 kilometers between each kill, Lake said. This meant the wolves travelled further than wolves with more plentiful moose to find their next meal. They travel further to find food, which is why their territories are so large, he explained.
Wolves travelled an average of .6 kilometers per hour and usually journeyed along the frozen Yukon River.
