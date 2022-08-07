In early July, a friend sent me a photograph of a firefighter trying to save a cabin threatened by the ever-growing Clear Fire. A tall wall of flames blazed right behind the firefighter, just a few feet away.
Then I took a closer look. That cabin, on the Teklanika River, belongs to me. The photograph took my breath away.
If ever there was proof that these firefighters are superheroes, this was surely it.
Firefighters set up a sprinkler system on the roof of the small sauna behind him and Firefighter Daniel Farmer of the Wolf Creek Hotshot Crew out of Roseburg, Oregon, hosed down the porch of the cabin itself. The flames apparently came within five feet of the structures.
They “barely” saved the cabin, I was told. But they did save it. After seeing that photo, I can’t believe it is still standing.
It took me weeks to track down who took the photograph and to get permission to publish it. The photographer is Chad Rowland, also with the Wolf Creek Hotshot Crew out of Roseburg, Oregon.
Throughout the weeks of the Clear Fire, a number of expertly trained firefighting crews spent time attacking the blaze. Despite heroic efforts, 35 structures were lost, including one year-round residence, according to the Denali Borough.
The borough declared the area a disaster and began removing debris, helping clean up all but the most remote sites that are not accessible. The borough also planned to provide dumpsters to the area, to help facilitate debris cleanup.
The once forested neighborhood now has open views for miles. Trees are gone. Sadly, one life was lost, helicopter pilot Doug Ritchie, crashed while helping to fight the fire.
Teklanika River neighbors Larry and Trudy O’Kelley had a firsthand look at the firefight along the Teklanika River. With his permission, firefighters camped out at O’Kelly’s cabin on the river.
“It was unreal,” said Larry O’Kelley. “Everything that was going on. It was so fast. Crazy stuff.”
He recalled the fire jumping the river.
“It just jumped over the top,” he said. “The trees lit up like the Fourth of July.”
Retardant planes immediately dropped water on the advancing blaze.
“Those planes were over there within a few minutes,” he recalled. “They were hitting four of them back-to-back, coming around the corner. It was just unreal.”
He praised the firefighters.
“We owe them everything,” he said.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker declared the Clear Fire area a local disaster. Now, affected residents will have access to up to $20,000 from the Denali Disaster Contingency Fund. The funds will help offset costs of recovery and rebuilding.
According to the mayor, Governor Mike Dunleavy included the Clear Fire in a previous disaster declaration for the Summer 2022 Wildland Fires, making the public assistance program open to the Denali Borough and other entities affected by the fire.
“We are so thankful for the robust response,” Mayor Walker said. “This was a big fire, with a big response, and big impacts.”
As of Saturday, the fire was 91% contained and a steady rain fell over the fire area. Rain is forecast through the weekend and into next week. The fire’s perimeter will continue to be patrolled and monitored, fire officials said.
Helicopters continue to support firefighters at the Clear Fire, so the temporary flight restriction remains in place and any aircraft or drones not working directly on the fire must avoid the area, fire officials said. More info at www.akfireinfo.com.
“We have transitioned to working with residents and the fire management team on damage assessment, repair and recovery tasks,” added the mayor.
I have renewed respect and appreciation for these firefighters. Shortly after I received that amazing photograph, I saw a firefighter in the aisle of a local grocery store. He had just arrived in Fairbanks.
I went all fangirl on him, thanking him profusely for coming to Fairbanks to help fight wildfires in the area. He may have taken a few steps back from me in the pasta aisle as I went on and on.
I didn’t care. I was so glad he was there and I wanted him to know it.