In early July, a friend sent me a photograph of a firefighter trying to save a cabin threatened by the ever-growing Clear Fire. A tall wall of flames blazed right behind the firefighter, just a few feet away.

Then I took a closer look. That cabin, on the Teklanika River, belongs to me. The photograph took my breath away.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags

Recommended for you