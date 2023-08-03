Hot and dry conditions this week worsened wildfires in the area and led to evacuation notices for the Haystack area just north of Fairbanks. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the 90s and the possibility of Chinook winds of at least 20 mph from the south.

More than 54,500 acres this season have burned statewide.

