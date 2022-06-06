A fire burning near an abandoned mine northwest of Fairbanks has been extinguished, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which was still monitoring the area Sunday.
The four-acre fire was reported Saturday afternoon by a motorist driving on the Elliott Highway.
Smokejumpers and airplanes carrying water were deployed to put out the blaze, located about 77 miles northwest of Fairbanks, according to the Alaska Fire Service at the Bureau of Land Management. The fire, named the Omega Creek Fire, started near an unoccupied mining operation. Winds were pushing the fire toward another mine about a mile away.
Eight smokejumpers from the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management fought the blaze. Two single-engine planes dropped water on the flames.
Firefighting personnel aboard one of the planes helped to coordinate efforts on the ground and in the air.
The blaze was three miles west of a road to Eureka that intersects with the Elliott Highway near mile marker 130.
An unidentified structure was destroyed in the fire, officials said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials said it will take a few days of monitoring to assure that the blaze is completely out.
Officials at BLM said Sunday that 30 new wildfires were reported across Alaska just in the past week.
They predicted the number will rise because of warm, dry and windy conditions in many parts of the state.