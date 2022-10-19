A group of candidates for the Alaska Legislature answered policy questions and “why you?” at a political forum in front of Fairbanks business leaders on Tuesday.
It was the first in a series of legislative forums running on Tuesdays at noon until Nov. 1 and hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at the Wedgewood Resort.
Questions to hopefuls for Senate District P and House Districts 31 and 32 focused on the economy, the state budget, the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend and more.
“Why you?” was the last question, and Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly answered it first.
“You trusted me four consecutive times with the city,” he said, referring to his two terms on the Fairbanks City Council and two as mayor. “I am a good communicator.”
The Republican is challenging Sen. Scott Kawasaki, who formerly served on the Fairbanks City Council and in the Alaska House of Representatives and who touted his work ethic.
“Folks who know me know that I am a hard worker,” the Democrat said.
Alex Jafre, a Republican and a third Senate District P hopeful, promised honesty.
“I am not going to lie to you and say I agree with you just to make you happy,” he said.
In House District 32, which covers east Fairbanks and Fort Wainwright, Republican Will Stapp and Democrat Van Lawrence are vying to replace Steve Thompson, who retired.
Stapp trumpeted his time in the U.S. Army, including serving in the conflict in Iraq.
“I believe in public service and civic duty,” he said.
Lawrence, who served two terms on the Borough Assembly, emphasized his legislative experience.
“I have deep roots in this community,” he told the business leaders.
Kelly Nash, a Republican, and Maxine Dibert, a Democrat, are both challenging Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, for downtown Fairbanks’ House District 31.
Nash promised to stand up for civil liberties.
“When they separated people and told us who was essential and who was nonessential, that was just not OK with me,” she said.
Dibert spoke about her familiarity with the district, having been born and raised there.
“I have been a teacher in my district at Denali Elementary for over two decades,” she said.
LeBon offered three reasons to reelect him: his background in community service, his leadership on the Board of Education and his 42 years of experience as a banker.
“I understand the private sector. I understand the community,” he said.
Alaska Permanent Fund dividend
How would the candidates resolve the annual debate for how much to provide in the PFD?
Dibert called for paying the maximum possible dividend while also funding state services and maintaining the fund for future generations.
“Sustainability is the key word on the PFD program,” agreed LeBon.
“I don’t want to raid the Permanent Fund,” said Lawrence. “I will work to make the dividend be as large as the fund can afford.”
Kawasaki described his work with a bipartisan group that proposed a sustainable dividend along with a broad-based tax. The plan was ultimately rejected by the Legislature.
Matherly talked about the importance of funding vital state services.
“My intention would be to go down there and work with everybody,” he said.
Stapp is fine with using a portion of earnings from the Permanent Fund to pay for state services, he said, but called it “bad government” to leave a statute on the books that lawmakers have no intention of honoring.
Nash called for lawmakers to pay the statutory PFD.
“I don’t understand where the confusion is,” she said.
Jafre said reducing the dividend to pay for state services effectively taxes the poor.
“I don’t think it’s fair to them to balance the budget on the backs of the lowest and weakest members of society,” he said.
The candidates where asked to name their top priority if they could guarantee success with one piece of legislation.
Jafre would work on reforming nonprofit organizations, which he said have too much autonomy.
Kawasaki, Matherly and Lawrence would find a way to reduce the cost of energy.
“We are at a serious handicap economically because of the high cost of energy,” Lawrence said.
Stapp wants to drive down health care costs, while Dibert would work on retaining teachers.
LeBon’s priorities are economic development and the state budget, while Nash said she would work on election integrity.