The following make up the 2020 Redistricting Board
Melanie Bahnke
Melanie Bahnke is the president and CEO of Kawerak, Inc., a regional nonprofit tribal consortium in the Bering Strait region of Alaska. Bahnke was raised in rural Alaska and speaks St. Lawrence Island Yupik as her first language. Bahnke was appointed by the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
Nicole Borromeo
Nicole Borromeo is executive vice president and general counsel for the Alaska Federation of Natives, the oldest and largest Native organization in Alaska. In addition to providing executive level leadership, Borromeo advises AFN’s board and president on Alaska Native legislative and litigation matters, including civil and voting rights. Borromeo is a shareholder of Doyon, Limited, and the board chairman for MTNT, Ltd., the ANCSA village corporation representing four Interior Alaska villages. Borromeo was appointed by the speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives.
John Binkley
John Binkley is chairman of his family’s business, Godspeed, Inc. He’s been involved in Alaska politics since the 1980s, serving on the Bethel City Council then representing the region in the Alaska House of Representatives. He also served in the Alaska Senate, He served as chairman of the Alaska Railroad Corporation from 1997 to 2011. Binkley serves as the board chairman after being appointed by the Alaska Senate president.
Bethany Marcum
Bethany Marcum is CEO of Alaska Policy Forum, a state policy nonprofit organization. She also serves in the Alaska Air National Guard. She previously worked for the Alaska State Legislature, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and MACtel. Marcum was appointed by the governor of Alaska.
Budd Simpson
Budd Simpson is an attorney in private practice in Juneau since 1977. His practice focuses on corporate matters, particularly Alaska Native Corporations, business and commercial transactions. He is a member of the Bars of Alaska and California, and licensed to practice in all Alaska state and federal courts, including the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of International Trade, and is an elected member of the American Law Institute. Simpson was appointed by the governor of Alaska.