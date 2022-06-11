Another option opened for Fairbanksans hoping to hit the trails on all-terrain vehicles this weekend. As of today, trails in the White Mountains National Recreation Area are again open to motorized vehicles, the Bureau of Land Management announced.
The temporary closure ended at 12:01 a.m. today. Wickersham Creek, Trail Creek and Quartz Creek trails are all open for riding.
Trails in the White Mountains have been closed for about a month; the BLM announced the closure on May 10. The closure was enacted because trails were “extremely saturated,” according to a statement. Due to heavy snowfall over the winter and continued cool temperatures, trails remained wet and muddy, which makes them vulnerable to damage such as rutting from motorized vehicles.
BLM decided to close the trails to prevent “trail degradation and resource damage,” the release reads.
Over the past few weeks, however, conditions have improved enough that trails are ready to withstand riding. “The recent warm and windy weather has helped to dry the saturated trails,” said Eastern Interior Field Office Manager Tim Hammond. Hammond thanked Fairbanksans for their “patience, support, and partnership in stewardship of our public lands.”
The BLM reminds riders to “travel safely [and] responsibly.” This includes following guidelines such as wearing a helmet, staying on trails and sharing trails by respecting other trail recreators.
The White Mountains National Recreation Area encompasses one-million acres about an hour drive north of Fairbanks up the Steese Highway. It is a popular destination in both winter and summer, with over 240 miles of maintained winter trails and 12 public use cabins.