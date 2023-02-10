Kirby 0211

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby addresses the media on Friday. 

Andrew Harrer/Tribune News Service

U.S. military forces shot down an object in U.S. air space Friday after it was detected off the coast of Alaska Friday morning, according to a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

John Kirby, the spokesman, told reporters during Friday briefing in Washington D.C. that the Pentagon tracked the object over a 24-hour period while it was traveling at 40,000 feet. President Joe Biden gave the order to take it down.